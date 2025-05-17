Lose 20 Pounds in 90 Days With This Exact Routine From a Fat Loss Coach

Do you want to lose 20 pounds as fast as possible? One expert has a sure-fire plan for you. According to his social media bio, Jerry Tamfu is a fat loss coach and trainer who helps busy career professionals lose 15 to 25 pounds without diets in 90 days without sacrificing their social lives. In a new post, he reveals his exact plan—including diet, exercise, and habits—to lose 20 pounds.

Proteins (high satiety, supports lean muscle)

Chicken breast or thighs (skinless)

Extra lean ground turkey or beef

Salmon, cod, or canned tuna

Eggs and egg whites

Greek yogurt (0–2% fat)

Cottage cheese

Protein powder (whey or plant-based)

Carbs (energy + sustainability, not restriction)

Jasmine or basmati rice

Rolled oats or steel-cut oats

Sweet potatoes or baby potatoes

Quinoa

Ezekiel bread or whole grain wraps

Black beans, lentils, or chickpeas

Fruit (berries, bananas, apples)

Fats (hormones + hunger control)

Avocados

Olive oil

Nut butters (almond, peanut)

Chia seeds / flax seeds

Walnuts / almonds / cashews

Veggies (volume + nutrients)

Spinach, kale, romaine

Broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini

Bell peppers, cucumbers, carrots

Onions, mushrooms, garlic

Frozen veggie blends for convenience⸻

Workout Routine (Minimal Time, Maximum Return)

Frequency: 3-4x per week (Strength + Conditioning Mix)

DAY 1: Full-Body Strength

Goblet squats – 3×10

Push-ups (or incline) – 3×8-12

Bent-over dumbbell rows – 3×10

Glute bridges – 3×15

Plank – 3x30s

DAY 2: Cardio + Core (30-35 min)

Intervals: 1 min jog / 1 min walk x 10 rounds

Superset:

Russian twists x20

Leg raises x15

Repeat x3

DAY 3: Upper Body + Conditioning

Dumbbell shoulder press – 3×10

Lat pulldown or assisted pull-ups 3×8

Dumbbell chest press – 3×10

10-min finisher:

30s jumping jacks / 30s rest x10

DAY 4: Lower Body Burn + Walk

Reverse lunges – 3×10 each leg

Romanian deadlifts (dumbbell) – 3×12

Step-ups or bodyweight squats 3×15

20–30 min brisk walk or incline treadmill

Daily Habits to Support Fat Loss

10k steps per day (broken up throughout the day) High-protein breakfast (to prevent snacking) Meal prep 2x/week (save time, reduce decisions) Hydration: 2.5–3L/day Sleep: Aim for 7–8 hrs nightly (no screens 30 mins before bed) Track food 3–5 days/week (loosely, not obsessively) Plan social meals ahead (choose lean proteins + one indulgence) Eat veggies with 2+ meals/day Stop eating 80% full Weekly self-check-in:

And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss 12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.