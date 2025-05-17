 Skip to content

Lose 20 Pounds in 90 Days With This Exact Routine From a Fat Loss Coach

Here is the diet, exercise, and lifestyle routine that will help you lose weight fast.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
Published on May 17, 2025 | 6:45 AM

Do you want to lose 20 pounds as fast as possible? One expert has a sure-fire plan for you. According to his social media bio, Jerry Tamfu is a fat loss coach and trainer who helps busy career professionals lose 15 to 25 pounds without diets in 90 days without sacrificing their social lives. In a new post, he reveals his exact plan—including diet, exercise, and habits—to lose 20 pounds.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jerry Tamfu | Fat Loss Coach for Busy Pros | 15-25lbs Results (@jerrytfitness_)

Proteins (high satiety, supports lean muscle)

  • Chicken breast or thighs (skinless)
  • Extra lean ground turkey or beef
  • Salmon, cod, or canned tuna
  • Eggs and egg whites
  • Greek yogurt (0–2% fat)
  • Cottage cheese
  • Protein powder (whey or plant-based)

Carbs (energy + sustainability, not restriction)

  • Jasmine or basmati rice
  • Rolled oats or steel-cut oats
  • Sweet potatoes or baby potatoes
  • Quinoa
  • Ezekiel bread or whole grain wraps
  • Black beans, lentils, or chickpeas
  • Fruit (berries, bananas, apples)

Fats (hormones + hunger control)

  • Avocados
  • Olive oil
  • Nut butters (almond, peanut)
  • Chia seeds / flax seeds
  • Walnuts / almonds / cashews

Veggies (volume + nutrients)

  • Spinach, kale, romaine
  • Broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini
  • Bell peppers, cucumbers, carrots
  • Onions, mushrooms, garlic
  • Frozen veggie blends for convenience⸻

Workout Routine (Minimal Time, Maximum Return)

Frequency: 3-4x per week (Strength + Conditioning Mix)

DAY 1: Full-Body Strength

  • Goblet squats – 3×10
  • Push-ups (or incline) – 3×8-12
  • Bent-over dumbbell rows – 3×10
  • Glute bridges – 3×15
  • Plank – 3x30s

DAY 2: Cardio + Core (30-35 min)

  • Intervals: 1 min jog / 1 min walk x 10 rounds
  • Superset:
  • Russian twists x20
  • Leg raises x15

Repeat x3

DAY 3: Upper Body + Conditioning

  • Dumbbell shoulder press – 3×10
  • Lat pulldown or assisted pull-ups 3×8
  • Dumbbell chest press – 3×10
  • 10-min finisher:
  • 30s jumping jacks / 30s rest x10

DAY 4: Lower Body Burn + Walk

  • Reverse lunges – 3×10 each leg
  • Romanian deadlifts (dumbbell) – 3×12
  • Step-ups or bodyweight squats 3×15
  • 20–30 min brisk walk or incline treadmill

Daily Habits to Support Fat Loss

  1. 10k steps per day (broken up throughout the day)
  2. High-protein breakfast (to prevent snacking)
  3. Meal prep 2x/week (save time, reduce decisions)
  4. Hydration: 2.5–3L/day
  5. Sleep: Aim for 7–8 hrs nightly (no screens 30 mins before bed)
  6. Track food 3–5 days/week (loosely, not obsessively)
  7. Plan social meals ahead (choose lean proteins + one indulgence)
  8. Eat veggies with 2+ meals/day
  9. Stop eating 80% full
  10. Weekly self-check-in:

And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss 12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Leah
Filed Under
More in Weight Loss
  • Jerry Tamfu jerrytfitness_

    Lose 20 Lbs in 90 Days With This Routine

  • Shot of apple cider vinegar

    5 Drinks to Melt Body Fat on an Empty Stomach

  • Allie Janszen alliejanszen

    Nurse Who Lost 80 Lbs Shares 5 Truths for Women 30+

  • Karli Sine karli.sine

    She Lost 55 Lbs on Ozempic: Top Side Effect

  • Dusty Young

    He Lost 100 Lbs After Ditching These 5 Habits

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.