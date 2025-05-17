Lose 20 Pounds in 90 Days With This Exact Routine From a Fat Loss Coach
Do you want to lose 20 pounds as fast as possible? One expert has a sure-fire plan for you. According to his social media bio, Jerry Tamfu is a fat loss coach and trainer who helps busy career professionals lose 15 to 25 pounds without diets in 90 days without sacrificing their social lives. In a new post, he reveals his exact plan—including diet, exercise, and habits—to lose 20 pounds.
Proteins (high satiety, supports lean muscle)
- Chicken breast or thighs (skinless)
- Extra lean ground turkey or beef
- Salmon, cod, or canned tuna
- Eggs and egg whites
- Greek yogurt (0–2% fat)
- Cottage cheese
- Protein powder (whey or plant-based)
Carbs (energy + sustainability, not restriction)
- Jasmine or basmati rice
- Rolled oats or steel-cut oats
- Sweet potatoes or baby potatoes
- Quinoa
- Ezekiel bread or whole grain wraps
- Black beans, lentils, or chickpeas
- Fruit (berries, bananas, apples)
Fats (hormones + hunger control)
- Avocados
- Olive oil
- Nut butters (almond, peanut)
- Chia seeds / flax seeds
- Walnuts / almonds / cashews
Veggies (volume + nutrients)
- Spinach, kale, romaine
- Broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini
- Bell peppers, cucumbers, carrots
- Onions, mushrooms, garlic
- Frozen veggie blends for convenience⸻
Workout Routine (Minimal Time, Maximum Return)
Frequency: 3-4x per week (Strength + Conditioning Mix)
DAY 1: Full-Body Strength
- Goblet squats – 3×10
- Push-ups (or incline) – 3×8-12
- Bent-over dumbbell rows – 3×10
- Glute bridges – 3×15
- Plank – 3x30s
DAY 2: Cardio + Core (30-35 min)
- Intervals: 1 min jog / 1 min walk x 10 rounds
- Superset:
- Russian twists x20
- Leg raises x15
Repeat x3
DAY 3: Upper Body + Conditioning
- Dumbbell shoulder press – 3×10
- Lat pulldown or assisted pull-ups 3×8
- Dumbbell chest press – 3×10
- 10-min finisher:
- 30s jumping jacks / 30s rest x10
DAY 4: Lower Body Burn + Walk
- Reverse lunges – 3×10 each leg
- Romanian deadlifts (dumbbell) – 3×12
- Step-ups or bodyweight squats 3×15
- 20–30 min brisk walk or incline treadmill
Daily Habits to Support Fat Loss
- 10k steps per day (broken up throughout the day)
- High-protein breakfast (to prevent snacking)
- Meal prep 2x/week (save time, reduce decisions)
- Hydration: 2.5–3L/day
- Sleep: Aim for 7–8 hrs nightly (no screens 30 mins before bed)
- Track food 3–5 days/week (loosely, not obsessively)
- Plan social meals ahead (choose lean proteins + one indulgence)
- Eat veggies with 2+ meals/day
- Stop eating 80% full
- Weekly self-check-in:
