7 Lower-Body Strength Exercises That Replace Squats and Lunges

Squats and lunges are foundational exercises for lower-body strength. They hammer your quads, fire up your glutes, and strengthen your lower body with just your bodyweight or a loaded barbell. They deserve their place in any lower-body strength program. But they aren't your only option. Whether you want to avoid them because of knee pain, mobility limitations, or just plain boredom, you can still build serious strength without them.

These seven lower-body exercises target the same major muscle groups, challenge your legs from fresh angles, and offer a mix of bilateral and unilateral work. You'll improve leg strength, boost endurance, and discover new movements that keep training fresh. Variety like this doesn't just mix things up. It unlocks gains that traditional lifts sometimes leave on the table.

With this potent list, load up, push hard, and crush your lower-body workouts. From sled work to machine moves, these squat and lunge alternatives have your back (and legs).

Exercise: Leg Press

The leg press gives you a squat-like training effect without placing stress on your spine. You can go heavy, grind out hypertrophy sets, or use higher reps for muscular endurance. It's a bilateral move that targets your legs with serious precision.

Muscles Trained: Quads, glutes, hamstrings, calves

How to Do It:

Sit down and place your feet shoulder-width apart on the platform. Press the platform away to unlock the safety latches. Lower the platform slowly by bending your knees to 90 degrees. Push through your feet to return to the top without locking your knees.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 to 5 sets of 8 to 12 reps. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

Exercise: Single-Leg Leg Press

This variation brings unilateral focus to the leg press. It fixes imbalances, targets each leg individually, and increases core demand. It's perfect for those who want the benefits of lunges without joint discomfort or balance struggles.

Muscles Trained: Quads, glutes, hamstrings, calves

How to Do It:

Sit in the leg press machine and place one foot on the platform. Press the platform up to release the safeties. Lower the platform by bending your working leg until your knee reaches 90 degrees. Drive through your foot to return to the starting position.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 to 4 sets of 8 to 10 reps per leg. Rest for 60 seconds between sets.

Exercise: Sled Push

Sled pushes train strength, power, and conditioning in one brutal package. You can load it heavy to simulate squats or push for distance to build endurance. It works both legs together and allows joint-friendly, force-focused training.

Muscles Trained: Quads, glutes, calves, core

How to Do It:

Load the sled with weight based on your goal. Get into an athletic stance with hands on the handles. Drive through your legs and push the sled forward. Keep your chest low and core tight as you move.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 4 to 6 pushes for 10 to 20 yards. Rest for 90 to 120 seconds between sets.

Exercise: Step-Ups

Step-ups develop unilateral strength and stability. They mimic the upward drive of a lunge but reduce the strain on your knees and hips. You can go bodyweight or add load with dumbbells or a barbell.

Muscles Trained: Quads, glutes, hamstrings, calves

How to Do It:

Stand in front of a box or bench at knee height. Place one foot on the box. Drive through your front foot and step up. Lower under control and repeat on the same leg or alternate.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 to 4 sets of 8 to 12 reps per leg. Rest for 60 seconds between sets.

Exercise: Sled Pulls

Sled pulls add posterior chain work and grip strength into the mix. They reinforce strong hip drive and muscular endurance. Use them as a conditioning finisher or a strength builder. Either way, your legs will feel it.

Muscles Trained: Hamstrings, quads, glutes, calves, core

How to Do It:

Attach a rope or straps to the sled. Grab the handles and lean slightly back. Walk backward and pull the sled toward you. Keep your feet wide and knees slightly bent as you move.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 to 5 pulls for 20 to 30 yards. Rest for 90 seconds between sets

Exercise: Leg Extensions

Leg extensions isolate the quads like no other. They don't hit the glutes or hamstrings much, but they build quad strength and size fast. If squats irritate your knees or hips, this machine can give your legs the focus they need.

Muscles Trained: Quads

How to Do It:

Adjust the pad to sit just above your ankles. Sit back and grip the handles. Extend your legs until your knees are almost straight. Lower the weight under control to the starting position.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 to 4 sets of 10 to 15 reps. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Exercise: Lateral Sled Drags

Lateral sled drags hit the frontal plane, which squats and lunges often miss. They torch your glutes and inner thighs, improve lateral movement, and replace lateral lunges without the stress. This one builds strength in side-to-side motion that translates to real-world and athletic performance.

Muscles Trained: Glute medius, adductors, quads, hamstrings

How to Do It:

Attach a harness or strap to your waist. Face sideways to the sled with knees bent in an athletic stance. Step laterally and pull the sled as you move. Maintain a low position and steady pace.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 to 4 sets of 15 to 20 steps each direction. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.