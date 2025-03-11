5 Major Changes Coming to Twin Peaks This Year

Dallas-based fast casual spot Twin Peaks is following up on a strong 2024 with an even better 2025, as the sports bar/restaurant continues expansion and growth across the nation. The chain has 114 locations in the U.S. and Mexico, and prides itself on beer so cold it has ice crystals in it, delicious, made-from-scratch food, and warm hospitality.

"2024 marked a year of significant strategic progress and we are thankful to our franchise partners, team and loyal guests for their contributions to strengthening the Twin Peaks brand," said Joe Hummel, Chief Executive Officer of Twin Peaks. "We expanded our footprint opening nine new Twin Peak lodges and signed four area development agreements with a commitment to open 24 lodges, increasing our development pipeline to over 100 lodges. In 2025, we are targeting approximately nine to eleven Twin Peaks openings as we pursue our long-term goal of 650 domestic and 250 international lodges." Here's what we know about the new locations so far, plus new menu innovations and further expansion.

New Cocktails On the Menu

Cocktail aficionados will appreciate the revamped Twin Peaks drinks menu which now includes premium cocktails, mixed shots, fine wines, and top-tier bourbon and tequila. Choose from the Carajillo, Mai Tai, Bourbon Espresso Martini, Spicy Strawberry Margarita, Paper Plane, Oaxaca Old Fashioned, and Passion Fruit Splash drinks. Those who want to stick to bourbon or whisky can enjoy Pick Your Old Fashioned Wednesdays ($6) and Cheap Shots ($3.99-$6.49).

South Dakota and Montana Expansion

Twin Peaks is expanding westwards with news of a five-unit development deal with franchisees Arun Ramalingam and Priya Magudeswaran, who will open locations in South Dakota and Montana. "Joining Twin Peaks is an exciting opportunity, and we're eager to bring its unique dining experience to these three states," Ramalingam said in a press release. "We see tremendous growth potential in these markets and are dedicated to establishing vibrant, memorable experiences for all our guests."

New Lodge In Algonquin, IL

Twin Peaks is opening a new lodge in Algonquin, Illinois this March, making it the restaurant's fourth location in Illinois. The new 11,400-square-foot spot will be located at 1520 South Randall Road in the Algonquin Commons. "This new location will be the go-to spot for fans to gather with friends and family to enjoy great food, drinks, and game-day excitement," local franchisee Michael Paulhus of Dos Montes Algonquin, LLC, said in a press release. "We look forward to hosting a ribbon cutting and grand opening in March to celebrate with the community."

Smokey Bones Turning Into Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks is converting nine underperforming Smokey Bones BBQ restaurants into Twin Peaks locations, which are far more profitable. This will leave 45 remaining Smokey Bones units of which another 30 will also eventually be switched over to Twin Peaks. "We're always watching the operations of the restaurants, so it is very possible that we would close additional restaurants," CFO Ken Kuick said during an earnings call, via Restaurant Business Online.

The Sky's the Limit

Twin Peaks officially became its own company in January 2025 after splitting away from Fat Brands, and went public on January 30. The chain went from 80 units to 115 in just three years, and has no intention of slowing down. "We're on our way to a billion [dollars] in sales," Joe Hummel, Twin Peaks CEO, told Restaurant Dive during the ICR Conference earlier this month. "Our goal over the next three to five years is hitting a billion in sales."