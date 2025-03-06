Major BBQ Chain Is Closing Dozens of Locations for a Sports Bar Takeover

One of the most significant benefits of owning multiple restaurant brands? When one is underperforming, you can turn them into the ones that make money. Fat Brand, which owns a number of restaurant chains, is revamping its portfolio by converting nine Smokey Bones barbecue restaurants into Twin Peaks sports bars. Here is everything you need to know about the latest restaurant news.

Last week, Fat Brand executives revealed the closure of nine Smokey Bones locations, which will be promptly converted into Twin Peaks. Of the 45 remaining outposts of the barbeque brand, eventually 30 will also be converted into the Hooters-like sports bar. Read on for more and to learn about a few other Hooters-like pubs and restaurants.

Smokey Bones Transitioning to Twin Peaks

"We're always watching the operations of the restaurants, so it is very possible that we would close additional restaurants," CFO Ken Kuick said during an earnings call. According to stats, Twin Peaks' profit margins are 14.7% compared to 3.5% for Smokey Bones, leaving them with a combined margin of 9.2%. "It will continue to be a drag on our margins … and those restaurants will be a drag for a period of time," Kuick said. "[CEO Joe Hummel] and I and the team are working to close those as quickly as possible."

Look for More "Sports Lodges"

There are 115 Twin Peaks "sports lodges" in 27 states and Mexico, and the brand believes there is room for up to 650 in the United States and up to 250 internationally. On Jan. 30, its stock debuted on the Nasdaq at $17.45 per share and has since lost half its value.

"2024 marked a year of significant strategic progress and we are thankful to our franchise partners, team and loyal guests for their contributions to strengthening the Twin Peaks brand," Hummel said last week. "We expanded our footprint opening nine new Twin Peak lodges and signed four area development agreements with a commitment to open 24 lodges, increasing our development pipeline to over 100 lodges. In 2025, we are targeting approximately nine to eleven Twin Peaks openings as we pursue our long-term goal of 650 domestic and 250 international lodges."

"Looking ahead, we will continue to deliver exceptional guest experiences through our differentiated offering of quality dining and premier customer service, grow our brand through company and franchised expansion and optimize our real estate through additional Smokey Bones conversions. We could not be more excited to be a stand-alone publicly traded company and are working hard every day to build long-term value for our shareholders."

Speaking of Hooters, Have You Heard of Cowgirls Espresso

One way to get your wake-me-up in the morning is to stop by a local coffee shop—you may find that this one doesn't serve up your average latte. Cowgirls Espresso settled roots in Seattle back in 2002, offering coffee treats and baked goods with entertaining servers in promiscuous, bikini-themed uniforms. Every day of the week is different: Military Monday, Cowgirls Tuesday, Bikini Wednesday, School Girl Thursday, and Fantasy Friday.

The Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery

Probably one of the better-known of these chains, the Tilted Kilt is a Scottish-Irish-themed sports pub serving burgers, wings, and pretzels–all your pub basics. The "Kilt Girls" are said to be "mad for plaid" and wear some variation of a short plaid shirt, bikini top, and knee-high socks.

Bone Daddy's House of Smoke

While this much-loved BBQ spot didn't set out to be a breastaurant, they opened with a bevy of skimpily dressed servers in red, tied-up shorts and black booty shorts. However, according to Crave, in 2017 the restaurant retooled the uniforms to be more family-friendly. That said, you'll still see servers dressed up in referee outfits on game days.