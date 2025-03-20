6 March Sales You Don’t Want to Miss at Costco, Walmart, Target, and More

It's hard to believe that March is more than half over. However, many of this month's most sensational deals are still going strong at your favorite stores. Target, Walmart, Costco, and Amazon are just a few of the major retailers offering unbeatable sales on everything from food and drinks to membership programs that will get you free shipping on your everyday necessities. Here are six March sales you don't want to miss.

Target

If you have contemplated a Target Circle 360 membership, now is the time to pull the trigger. From now until March 29, get an annual membership for 50 percent off—$49 instead of $99. Benefits include same-day delivery for you or someone else, free 2-day shipping, and free delivery from local grocers and other retailers via Shipt.

Walmart

According to Chain Store Age, Walmart is hosting an online-only "Super Savings Week" on its website and app from Monday, March 24 to Tuesday, April 1. Take advantage of deals on items across many categories including home, patio, fashion, and electronics.

Costco

In addition to lots of great deals on everything from food to appliances, March is a great month to stock up on apparel at Costco. From now until March 23, Costco is running an Apparel Buy More & Save promo online only. Buy five to nine items, save $20. Buy over 10 items, save $50.

Amazon

Amazon is running its Big Spring Sale for the second year in a row. From Tuesday, March 25 to Wednesday, March 31, 2025 take advantage on amazing deals on pretty much everything from appliances to food. You can already start shopping some early deals, including this Frito Lay Fun Times Mix Variety Pack for 20 percent off or almost 30 percent off Amazon brand coffee pods.

Sam's Club

There are lots of great sales at Sam's Club this month. A few not to miss? Take $700 off a new Samsung French door refrigerator, $80 off a KitchenAid mixer, and $8 off McCafe K-Cup coffee pods.

Aldi

While it's not exactly a sale, from March 19 to March 25, Aldi is selling ALDI Men's or Ladies' ALDI Gear Sneakers for $12.99 in the Aldi Finds aisle of local U.S. stores. The limited edition sneakers are part of the 2025 Aldi Gear collection, which will also be available at stores this week, so make sure to make your purchases before items sell out.