5 Major Changes You'll See at Walmart Next Month

It's all systems go at mega-chain Walmart, as the multinational retail corporation rolls out a whole new brand identity, look, and approach. "Walmart's brand identity has evolved to reflect what the retailer offers today, while honoring what has always been special about the one-stop shopping destination," the company says in a press release. "Walmart's business has grown to meet the changing needs and wants of its customers from affordable prices to digital offerings to health services and more. This updated brand identity will better represent who Walmart is today." Here are 5 major changes Walmart shoppers should expect in February.

Brand Refresh

Walmart customers can expect to see an updated logo as part of the company's brand refresh. "The wordmark is inspired by Sam Walton's classic trucker hat and brought to life with a modern, custom font that differentiates Walmart from the crowd," Walmart says. "The spark exudes the energy of Walmart and remains a beacon that guides customers through all facets of the Walmart experience. The color palette — True Blue and Spark Yellow — leans on the retailer's most recognizable tones and its heritage of blue, while ushering in new updates to keep the brand fresh."

Remodeled Stores

Your local Walmart could look a lot nicer next month as the company continues its remodel policy for stores across the United States. "Our new and remodeled stores will reflect Walmart's Store of the Future concept, featuring improved layouts, expanded product selections and innovative technology to help our associates better support our customers and make shopping more convenient and enjoyable," Walmart President and CEO John Furner said in a press release. "Customers love this concept in the places we've already rolled it out, and we're excited to transition more and more of our fleet."

Broader Demographic

Walmart is trying to attract higher-income shoppers by expanding e-commerce and offering high-profile brands like Apple. "Today's Walmart is very different than the Walmart of several years ago," says Walmart CFO John David Rainey via Fox Business, adding that it has made changes that "appeal to a much broader demographic than what we have historically."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hot Dog Stations

Walmart is giving Costco a run for its money by opening hot dog stations from Texas-based Crave Hot Dogs & Barbeque at select locations across the U.S. "We are thrilled to parter with Walmart for Craves expansion," says Samantha Rincione, CEO and co-founder of Crave. "This new venture allows us to offer quick and delicious dining, and we're excited to see the positive impact it will have on the community."

More High-Quality Produce

Walmart shoppers can expect a wider variety and better quality of produce in stores, with plenty of organic options. "We've got a very high-quality produce offering for people, and it invites them in," Rainey said. "It's a much broader assortment than what we've had historically."