You shop at Target weekly, but there's a good chance you don't know about all of the store's best-kept secret products. From tasty and unique trail mix and candy to bed sheets and viral beauty products, there are lots of items that employees and Target expert shoppers maintain are the best of the best. Here are 7 Target products that shoppers call the store's best-kept secrets.

Trail Mix

Target offers an extensive selection of Favorite Day branded trail mix. "We like the peanut butter monster one but there are others," writes one shopper. Carmel Cashew, Tropical, Black & White, Cookie Dough, and Mexican Street Corn are other unique options.

Favorite Day Bakery Items

Target for baked goods? One employee claims that Favorite Day bakery items are one of the best-kept secrets in the store, and several others agree. One recommends "the sprinkle donut holes in the bakery aisles," while another swears by the s'mores cookies.

Bed Sheets

Bed sheets, primarily from their Threshold line, are favored by influencers. "They have nice prints and solid colors, they are soft and durable, and they allow for a very deep mattress without ever coming off. They have elastic on the corners that keeps them in place. They also have little tags that tell you whether an edge is the top/bottom or side. They are just really well-designed sheets! Just make sure to look at Threshold," writes one shopper. "I love my Threshold cotton sheets," writes another, who prefers the "performance" sheets.

Good & Gather Food

"If your Target has groceries, their Good & Gather brand is really good for most items and very good prices," writes one. "Omg their dried beans outdo any other! Love the garbanzo, pinto and dried black beans!!!" agrees another. "The G&G dried pasta boxes are great! Very frugal meal at $1.39 a box. My favorite is the pot size spaghetti," a third adds. I recently splurged on the Good & Gather Signature Paccheri, and can confirm it is legit.

"Weird" Candy and Oreos

More popular secret sweet treats? Weird candy and cookies. "We always have a lot of people visiting from out of the country wanting to buy candy and the weird flavored oreos," reveals one employee, referring to the Sour Patch Oreos that continue selling out. Another hot seller? The Haribo Special Edition Target gummies. "They're delicious," says one shopper.

Viral Beauty Products

Sephora, Ulta who? Target sells so many viral beauty products. BYOMA, Monday, and even Bubble Skincare are a few of the brands stashed in the beauty aisles of the store. Insider tip: Saltair Santal Bloom is the perfect body wash dupe for Le Labo Santal 33.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Exclusive Stanley and Owala Water Bottles

Stanley and Owala water bottles have become as trendy as designer purses. Target regularly offers exclusive collaborations and colors. For example, on February 9 they are dropping new Owala Hearth and Hand with Magnolia styles and exclusive colors in the 30oz FreeSip® Sway and 40oz FreeSip® Tumbler.