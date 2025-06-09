Mars Just Announced a Wild New Snack Brand With Razer

Gamers love snacking—that’s not a judgement, it’s a fact (you can’t just get up and have a meal when you’re playing Horizon Forbidden West or GTA V, you need snacks for sustenance!). Luckily one company noticed this gap in the market and fixed it by launching a brand of snacks made specifically for gamers, by gamers: Introducing RESPAWN by Razer, from Mars.

Razer first launched RESPAWN as an April Fool’s Day joke, a performance drink mix line so successful it became a no-brainer to keep the momentum going. Mars and Razer then launched the 5® gum brand, a B Vitamins and Green Tea Extract-enriched gum made specifically for gamers, and the fan reaction was again so positive, Mars and Razer are giving the people what they want with a full portfolio of snacks.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“RESPAWN is a platform designed to redefine how gamers fuel their play, with snacks purposefully crafted to match the energy, focus, and intensity of modern gameplay,” said Min-Liang Tan, Co-Founder and CEO of Razer. “Together, we’re building a category-defining brand that meets the evolving needs of millions of passionate and dynamic gamers around the world.”

RESPAWN’s current line up contains both sugar-free gum and delicious mints in a variety of bold flavors, including Mango Habanero Fire, Blackberry Vanilla Vibe, and Watermelon Guava Rush. The company says the future portfolio will carry a diverse range of snacks co-created with actual gamers, but there are no specific details on what exactly those snacks will be just yet. If the new products are anywhere near as popular as the current lineup, we’re guessing Mars will be very happy.

“By formalizing our partnership with Razer, we are not just launching new snacks—we are unlocking an entirely new way of innovating. RESPAWN is built by gamers, for gamers. This is what it means to be truly consumer-obsessed,” said Gülen Bengi, Lead Chief Marketing Officer, Mars and Chief Growth Officer, Mars Snacking.

Fans who have spotted the mints out in the wild went crazy trying to source them again. “What are these? They are good!!! I found these new mints at my gas station, I can’t find info about them anywhere. I tried looking them up but they are nowhere. Help me out,” one Redditor said about the Blackberry Vanilla Vibe flavor mints. “I like the red flavor and the mint, they are very good. I found them at the local Razer store a few times but yeah everyone buys it up,” another said about the gum.

“This product is great! I’m usually not a fan of watermelon flavor but this gum ain’t half bad,” another Amazon shopper raved in the review section for the gum. “As soon as I opened my Amazon box it was filled with the pomegranate watermelon scent. SO FRAGRANT you’ll definitely smell me a mile away with this gum in my pocket but with wonderful flavor the flavor didn’t just fizzle out 5 seconds later either.”