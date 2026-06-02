7 Frozen Burgers Ranked Worst to Best

Shoppers share which freezer-aisle beef patties are worth buying for your next cookout.

It’s cookout season, which means shoppers are stocking up on their favorite burgers, hot dogs, seafood, chicken, and more for delicious grilling. Burgers are easily the most popular option for BBQs, and frozen burgers are always a good idea because they store perfectly and are great for last minute get-togethers. But which are the best ones? I analyzed comments on social media to see which options shoppers love and ranked them from “just ok” to “buy this, now”. Here are seven frozen burgers ranked from worst to best.

Great Value 100% Pure Beef Burgers

Great Value 100% Pure Beef Burgers are a good budget choice to keep on hand. “I was very surprised how moist it was, and it wasn’t dry at all, and it cooks very fast and it doesn’t shrink too much either,” one shopper said. “I would recommend this because it was worth the price.”

Our Best Homestyle Burgers

Our Best Homestyle Burgers are a cheap and cheerful choice. “We get the our best brand burgers from stop and shop and they are our favorite burger,” one shopper said. “Thin. Greasy and delicious. Of course they don’t hold a candle to fresh beef burgers but they tickle a craving just right.”

Billy Goat Hamburger

Billy Goat Hamburgers are a great frozen option, but only the thinner options. “Billy Goats thin patties. Do not like their thicker ones,” one Redditor said.

Bubba Burgers

Bubba Burgers gets solid reviews across the board from shoppers. “The only frozen burger patty I will purchase. You would never know they aren’t fresh meat. Great quality for the price!” one fan said.

Schweid & Sons Butcher’s Blend

Schweid & Sons Butcher’s Blend is a favorite with shoppers who love the taste and quality. “Schweid and Sons are what the restaurant I serve at uses and we have some really good burgers,” one Redditor said. “I work at an international ‘rock and roll’ chain that’s known for their burgers, if that helps anything.”

Good & Gather Steakhouse Seasoned Beef Burger Patties

Target‘s Good & Gather brand has several underrated items, and the Steakhouse Seasoned Beef Burger Patties are no exception. “Let me say I have bought a lot of frozen paid top dollars for some but these are far better than I expected, unbelievable, so good flavor-wise and juicy,” one fan said.

Kirkland Signature Grass Fed Wagyu Burgers

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Grass Fed Wagyu Burgers are a hit with shoppers, who love the taste, quality, and price point. “We took these camping for like 2 summers and then they disappeared, only to recently reappear! We were so happy, they stay nice and juicy on the grill, worth it to have them handy in the freezer,” one fan said.