7 BBQ Sauces Ranked Worst to Best

See which store-bought brands have the most sugar per serving.

BBQ sauce is meant to be sweet, but some sauces have excessive amounts of sugar in them. If you need this classic sauce for your summer cookout, or to marinate meat, it’s helpful to know exactly how much sugar you’re working with so you can adjust accordingly. So which sauces are the worst offenders for sweetness? Here are seven store-bought BBQ sauces ranked from worst to best in terms of sugar content.

Sweet Baby Ray’s Original BBQ Sauce

Sweet Baby Ray’s Original BBQ Sauce contains 17 g of sugar per serving. “A hit with babies and grandparents and everyone in between…Buying in bulk like this and decanting into squeeze bottles on tables is easy-peasy, and easy to share,” one Sam’s Club shopper said.

Heinz BBQ Sauce

Heinz BBQ Sauce contains 16 g of sugar per serving, and goes with everything from meat and chicken to pizza. “Thick enough for dipping whilst also being light enough to marinade, this rich and smokey sauce will be loved by the whole family,” Heinz says.

Bull’s-Eye Original BBQ Sauce

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Bull’s-Eye Original BBQ Sauce contains 12 g of sugar per serving. “Bursting with molasses, honey, spice and a hint of hickory, this family favorite BBQ sauce delivers mouthwatering flavor in every bite. This barbecue sauce is thick enough for spreading or dipping, and it makes a great rib sauce,” the brand says of its iconic sauce.

Kraft Original Slow-Simmered Barbecue Sauce

Kraft Original Slow-Simmered Barbecue Sauce contains 12 g of sugar per serving. “Always love the taste of original Kraft BBQ sauce, I add it to many meats. Great poured over meatballs with some brown sugar in slow cooker for holidays,” one Walmart shopper said.

KC Masterpiece Original BBQ Sauce

KC Masterpiece Original BBQ Sauce contains 12 g of sugar per serving. “KC Masterpiece Original Barbecue Sauce is kettle-cooked to produce rich layers of sweet, smoky flavor. This award-winning sauce has the perfect blend of tomato, onion, molasses and spices. It’s a true original,” the brand says.

Stubb’s Original Legendary Bar-B-Q Sauce

Stubb’s Original Legendary Bar-B-Q Sauce contains just 5g of sugar per serving. “Extremely tasty Barbecue flavored sauce! Very well balanced, not sweet or tangy, just right. Made with Country Style Pork Ribs and it exceeded my expectations,” one fan wrote in the reviews.

Primal Kitchen Classic BBQ Sauce

Primal Kitchen Classic BBQ Sauce contains no cane sugar at all. “We love using this for chicken wings and drumsticks. Excellent taste without leaving the ‘icky’ feeling other BBQ sauces with fake ingredients give you!” one shopper said.