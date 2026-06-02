These chains earn praise for comforting chicken and dumplings dishes.

The combination of chicken and dumplings is so underrated. Once upon a time, it was much more common, but these days it has become increasingly hard to find. Some restaurants serve chicken and dumplings as a dinner dish, while others offer it as a soup. There is even an Italian version at America’s favorite Italian spot. Where can you get the savory, comforting meal? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best chicken and dumplings, according to diners.

Cracker Barrel

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Of all the chains, the most famous version of the comfort food is served at Cracker Barrel. The Chicken n’ Dumplins is wildly popular. “Cracker Barrel chicken and dumplings taste like nostalgia and comfort for me,” one Redditor exclaims. “As a server, I ring in the chicken and dumplings quite a few times a shift,” one employee confirmed. The meal is so good that there are many copycat recipes on the internet.

McAlister’s Deli

During the fall and winter months, diners enjoy McAlister’s Deli’s Chicken & Dumplings soup. The hearty, stew-like meal features white-meat chicken and soft, pillowy dumplings in a rich, savory broth. Diners maintain it is delicious and sticks to your bones. “Gotta try the dumplings!!” a Facebooker exclaims.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans Chicken-N-Noodles Deep Dish Dinner is homestyle slow-roasted comfort. Diners who order it maintain they walk out full. The hearty meal is basically a split biscuit topped with mashed potatoes and the chain’s signature Chicken-N-Noodles.

Olive Garden

The Chicken and Gnocchi soup at Olive Garden is the Italian version of the meal in soup form, a creamy soup made with roasted chicken, traditional Italian dumplings, and spinach. “If you like an Italian twist on it, Olive Garden is pretty good. It’s made with gnocchi,” one Facebooker says.

Golden Corral

At Golden Corral, the Chicken and Noodle Dumplings are a classic buffet staple. The dish comes with tender chicken, savory noodles, and a rich, creamy broth. “All is good with the world again!” a Facebooker wrote. “Golden Corral has chicken and dumplings back on the buffet and they are still amazing! Talked with the manager at GC and he said the chicken and dumplings are staying on the buffet. So yes, all is good with the world again!” Another agrees. “Actually had flat dumplings/chicken at Golden Corral last week and believe it or not, they were good…edged Cracker Barrel’s to #2 spot,” they said.