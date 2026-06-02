3 Best Supermarket Hot Dogs for Grilling, According to Butchers

Butchers share the hot dog brands that deliver the best flavor and texture.

Nothing says summer like the smell of hot dogs sizzling on the grill. Whether you’re hosting a backyard barbecue, tailgating before the big game, or celebrating a holiday weekend, hot dogs are a classic crowd-pleaser. But not every brand is worth tossing onto the grill. The best hot dogs have a juicy texture, a satisfying snap, and a rich, beefy flavor that stands up to toppings without being overly salty or processed. To help you find the top options at the grocery store, Eat This, Not That! asked Jorge Thomas, founder of Swaledale Butchers, for his favorite hot dog brands. These picks stand out for their quality ingredients, flavor, and grilling performance.

What Makes a Crave-Worthy Hot Dog Great for the Grill

When shopping for the ideal hot dogs for the grill, Thomas says there are key things he looks for. “For me, a good hot dog has proper seasoning, enough fat to stay juicy, and a texture that holds up over flame.” He explains, “And it is worth checking what it is actually made from, because supermarket hot dogs are not all the same. Some are all beef, some are pork, and some are a mix.”

Nathan’s Famous

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Nathan’s Famous hot dogs have been a New York City staple for more than a century, earning a loyal following for their signature all-beef recipe, distinctive seasoning, and satisfying snap. The brand’s deep roots in Coney Island and its longstanding association with New York’s food culture have helped make it one of the most iconic hot-dog brands in the country, and Thomas says they’re great for grilling. “Nathan’s is an all-beef hot dog, and it grills well because it has proper beef flavor and enough body to take heat without drying out,” he says.

Hebrew National

Hebrew National stands out for its premium beef cuts and commitment to high-quality ingredients. Unlike some hot dog brands, it doesn’t use fillers or by-products, resulting in a cleaner, more robust beef flavor. The hot dogs are also skinless, which gives them a tender bite while still delivering the juicy texture and rich taste that grilling enthusiasts love. According to Thomas, “Hebrew National has a firmer bite and a bit more savory depth, which works well once it’s had some color from the grill.”

Applegate Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dogs

Applegate Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dogs are known for combining a classic snap with a delicious smoky flavor and clean ingredients. The brand is made from 100% grass-fed, pasture-raised beef, and it’s another go-to for Thomas. “It grills well, holds together over heat, and is easy enough to find at several stores.”