McDonald's Fans Say This Is the Best Breakfast Item

McDonald's breakfast menu is top-tier—but don't just take my word for it. Americans love the breakfast offerings at the fast-food chain, which are always consistent, freshly-made, and available across the country. Whether you're in Nevada or New York, you know what you're getting with a McDonald's breakfast. But if you've never tried a breakfast from the restaurant before, and don't know where to start, the fans have you covered. Here's what they say is the best breakfast item on the menu, whether you're new to fast-food breakfasts or a seasoned McDonald's superfan.

Egg McMuffin Magic

The McDonald's Egg McMuffin is one of the bestselling fast-food breakfast items in the U.S., if not the bestselling. It's not hard to understand why—the sandwich has been a staple since 1975. "Whether it was the melty cheese, the freshly cracked egg (now sourced 100% cage-free in the U.S.), or the perfectly toasted and buttered English Muffin… this simple, yet delicious sandwich struck a chord with America and inspired a whole new way to enjoy the most important meal of the day," the company says. But what do the fans say? Read on to find out.

The Fans Are Lovin' It

The Egg McMuffin is beloved amongst McDonald's fans, who can't get enough of this iconic breakfast food. "The Egg McMuffin is by far the best sandwich at McDonalds," one fan said. "Way better than any of their burgers or chicken sandwiches. The Filet-O-Fish comes in a distant second but still better than their burgers." Another wished the sandwiches were bigger, saying, "Now if only they can make a big mac sized Egg McMuffin we'd be all good."

Sausage McMuffin

Add a sausage to the Egg McMuffin and you have another staple McDonald's breakfast item—the Sausage McMuffin with Egg, another wildly popular sandwich. "The sausage egg and cheese McMuffin is arguably the greatest breakfast sandwich," one Redditor shared. "I had one today and have had plenty prior but today I thought about and it's really second to none. It's neck and neck with the bacon egg and cheese on toast. I could go either way really." Lucky U.K. customers have the choice of a double sausage option (which you can ask for in the U.S., it's just not on the menu). "I can't bring myself to have just one sausage slice anymore!" one fan raved.

Nutrition Breakdown

The Egg McMuffin is 310 calories and contains 17g of protein, 13g of fat, and 30g of carbohydrates. "Their breakfast isn't even a bad option," one Redditor said. "Sure the meats do have a tad more sodium than you should be having, but the eggs are real deal eggs, cracked in store and their English muffins are just that, English muffins. Really not anything different than what you could make at home, health wise too if you're skipping the hash brown which I absolutely am not cause that thing [is] absolutely without question the best in the game."

Hash Brown Mania

McDonald's breakfast combo usually consists of a sandwich, drink, and Hash Brown, another breakfast item many fans can't do without. Pro tip—you can get a Hash Brown for just $1 on the app. "Nobody makes hash browns better than McDonald's," one approving fan shared. "Perfectly crisp on the outside. Fluffy and moist on the inside. Presalted so you don't have to bother. Comes in a convenient sleeve… A McDonald's hash brown and coffee is part of my daily routine, and to this day I have found no suitable substitute. I've tried hash browns at countless other diners and breakfast joints, some of which cost 2-3x the price, and none have tasted as good, prepared as consistently, as a good old McDonald's hash brown. If you guys know of a better one, please enlighten me because I would love to try."