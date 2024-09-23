25 Unique McDonald's Items From Around the World
No singular brand exemplifies American fast food culture quite like McDonald's. The undisputed king (sorry, BK) of burgers and fries sales stateside, McDonald's started out as nothing more than a single burger joint operating out of California. Today, the chain boasts an unbelievable 13,500-plus locations across the United States. Whether in the middle of a major city, walking the streets of a small town, or driving along any one of America's many highways, rest assured a pair of Golden Arches is never too far away.
Of course, Mickey D's dominance goes far beyond domestic sales and U.S. dollars. The chain's presence is felt across over 100 countries and territories around the globe, according to the company. With more than 40,000 restaurants in total, McDonald's remains the world's largest fast-food chain.
Upon first consideration, many people probably assume McDonald's global success comes from delivering a taste of Americana to all corners of the Earth. In reality, however, that assumption couldn't be farther from the truth. Akin to a chameleon capable of changing its colors depending on whatever the occasion calls for, McDonald's has enjoyed incredible international growth and staying power in large part due to its ability to adapt to local markets, tastes, and ingredients.
Certain menu standouts largely remain the same. For example, whether you're in Hong Kong or Hungary, there's always going to be a Big Mac and Fries on the menu. Even so, a McDonald's in Madrid is going to offer a very different dining experience than one in Sydney. How McDonald's morphs its menus to suit the various and nuanced expectations of billions of local customers is truly one of a kind.
Let's take a look at 25 unique McDonald's items currently available at various locations around the world.
Jalapeno & Cheese McFlavor Fries
Where you can get it: Norway
You're probably familiar with Mickey D's classic fries, but customers in Norway have the option to add jalapeños and a hot chili-cheese sauce to this iconic fast-food side item. Boasting over 500 calories and just under five grams of saturated fat, these fries pack a serious caloric punch—but when in Rome, right? Sorry, Oslo.
Tomato & Mozzarella Panzerotti
Where you can get it: Italy
If you actually find yourself in Italy, consider stopping by a local McDonald's for an order of Panzerotti. These turnovers filled with 100% Italian tomatoes and mozzarella are a perfect example of McDonald's ability to appeal to local sensibilities.
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Poutine
Where you can get it: Canada (Québec)
The notion of covering fries in gravy and cheese curds may sound like a bad joke to most Americans, but Poutine is considered a pillar of Canadian cuisine. Naturally, Mickey D's had to put its own spin on the dish.
McDonald's Spicy Buffalo Chicken Poutine features those world-famous fries topped with stringy cheese curds, gravy, and crispy pieces of seasoned chicken, covered in spicy Buffalo sauce and chopped green onions. Even better, the chicken used for this dish is all 100% Canadian raised.
Cottage Cheese & Radish McMuffin
Where you can get it: Poland
Moving across the Atlantic back to Europe, the Cottage Cheese & Radish McMuffin offered by McDonald's locations in Poland is an especially healthy morning option, conceived to provide local customers with a taste reminiscent of a traditional Polish breakfast. The sandwich features a McMuffin wheat bun, radish, arugula, cottage cheese, spices, and butter.
Chicken Paprika
Where you can get it: Switzerland
There's nothing neutral about this sandwich, which is only available in the small European nation of Switzerland. Described as the "perfect" mixture of breadcrumb coated chicken fried in Swiss rapeseed oil with paprika sauce, melted cheese, and a warm bun made with Swiss flour, it's enticing enough to consider hopping on a flight to Geneva just to try it.
Salad Burger
Where you can get it: New Zealand
In the mood for the burger experience without the beef? Residents of New Zealand can order themselves a Salad Burger at their local Mickey D's. As the name implies, the Salad Burger is essentially a hamburger minus the meat. So, what's between those sesame seed buns? Two tomato slices, onions, shredded lettuce, a slice of cheese, two pickles, and a generous portion of peppery McChicken sauce.
Bubur Ayam McD
Where you can get it: Malaysia, Indonesia
For the list's first foray into Asia, this McDonald's menu item will most definitely sound exotic to many readers, but according to the Golden Arches. this porridge-based dish is reminiscent of mom's cooking for many customers. Chicken strips, spring onions, sliced ginger, diced chilies, and fried shallots are served in this porridge.
Butter Chicken Grilled Burger
Where you can get it: India
McDonald's locations in India don't serve any beef or pork, but that hasn't stopped the fast-food chain from constructing an exciting and flavorful menu for patrons. Enter the Butter Chicken Grilled Burger, an absolutely mouth-watering combination of premium grilled chicken topped with makhani (butter chicken) sauce and shredded red onions, all placed between a sesame seed bun.
Bacon Roll
Where you can get it: United Kingdom, Ireland
Sometimes simplicity is best for breakfast. Case in point: the refreshingly straightforward Bacon Roll available at McDonald's locations throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland. It isn't tough to guess the ingredients in this one. It consists of nothing more than back bacon served on a plain roll with either ketchup or brown sauce.
Teriyaki Chicken Filet-O
Where you can get it: Japan
Another list entry that would stick out like a sore thumb on an American McDonald's menu, the Teriyaki Chicken Filet-O available at Mickey D's restaurants across Japan is made up of a crispy, fried chicken patty smothered in sweet and spicy teriyaki sauce, lettuce, and mayonnaise. For those with a big appetite, there's also a double version with two chicken patties.
McExtreme Pulled Pork
Where you can get it: Spain
Pulled pork at McDonald's? That may sound like a fantasy for residents of most countries, but Spaniards can order a McExtreme Pulled Pork anytime they please. Consisting of a beef patty, pulled pork, bacon, and crispy fried onions smothered in smoked cheese, BBQ sauce, and smoked mayonnaise, this sandwich is not for the faint of heart (or stomach).
Chicken McDo with McSpaghetti
Where you can get it: Philippines
Ordering Spaghetti at McDonald's probably sounds like ordering seafood at a steakhouse to most Americans, which is probably why the McSpaghetti flopped big time when it was released in the U.S. by McDonald's in the 1970s. McDonald's take on pasta persists to this day, however, in the Philippines. Patrons ordering the Chicken McDo with McSpaghetti get a crispy, golden brown chicken leg in addition to pasta served with ground beef and red sauce.
The M
Where you can get it: Germany
A Deutschland exclusive, the M features two 100% German beef patties paired with a creamy "special sauce" in addition to crispy onions, spicy cucumbers, two slices of cheese, and salad. Just released in August 2024, the marketing campaign accompanying the M warns customers they'll need both hands to handle this massive burger.
Pizza McPuff
Where you can get it: India
Another innovative menu item out of McDonald's operations in India, the Pizza McPuff boasts an eclectic mix of ingredients like green peas, carrots, beans, capsicum, onions, and plenty of spices paired with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce. All that flavor is housed in a rectangular dough pocket. No meat? No problem!
Double Pork Deluxe Roll
Where you can get it: Poland
Some people prefer a light breakfast, but if you need something substantial to start the day, the Double Pork Deluxe Roll offered at Polish McDonald's locations is sure to satisfy even the largest morning appetites. Two pork patties covered in spices are complemented by crispy bacon, fresh lettuce and tomato, cheddar cheese, and a mustard-horseradish sauce. This breakfast sandwich is so big you may find yourself skipping lunch.
Shrimp Filet-O
Where you can get it: Japan
Shrimp and fast food may sound like strange bedfellows to many Westerners, but the Shrimp Filet-O has been a staple of Japanese Mickey D's menus for close to a decade. An absolute must-try for anyone visiting Japan, the sandwich is made up of a panko-crusted shrimp patty paired with Thousand Island sauce and lettuce.
McChicken Mozzarella
Where you can get it: South Korea
What could possibly make the McChicken any better? A pair of mozzarella sticks, of course. Only McDonald's restaurants in South Korea carry this monstrosity of a sandwich featuring a crispy McChicken patty, two golden mozzarella sticks, and spicy "Arabian-inspired" sauce. The perfect remedy for a grumbling stomach after a late night out, the McChicken Mozzarella is available until 4 a.m. at local locations.
Big Arch
Where you can get it: Canada, Portugal
If you've ever felt like McDonald's iconic Big Mac just wasn't big enough, the all-new Big Arch is the burger for you. Currently only available in Canada and Portugal, chances are this gargantuan burger will eventually make its way to U.S. menus if it proves successful during its international trial.
Weighing in at about 14 ounces (the Big Mac is around 7.5 ounces), the Big Arch features two quarter-pound, 100% beef patties, three slices of white processed cheese (instead of the usual yellow American), two types of onions (slivered, crispy), and a brand new tangy sauce created just for the new burger.
Dosa Masala Burger
Where you can get it: India
McDonald's own take on a classic Southern Indian dish, the Dosa Masala Burger starts with a grilled patty made up of turmeric-spiced mashed potato and fresh peas. Then, to ensure even more flavor, Mickey D's also adds spicy molagapodi chutney mayo before placing the burger between a whole wheat bun.
Century Egg Chicken Porridge
Where you can get it: China
Century eggs are a staple in Chinese cuisine made by preserving eggs in a mixture of salt, quicklime, and charcoal. Despite the name, these eggs aren't actually 100 years old; the preservation process can last anywhere from a few weeks to a few months. The end result doesn't exactly look appetizing, but who am I to argue with centuries of culinary tradition?
McDonald's version of the century egg, meanwhile, is part of its breakfast menu in China. The Century Egg Chicken Porridge is made with Northeastern Chinese rice boiled for 95 minutes exactly until each grain blooms. Paired with "selected preserved eggs and healthy chicken," this porridge will warm both the heart and stomach, the chain claims.
McVegan
Where you can get it: Finland, Sweden
A permanent menu fixture in both Finland and Sweden, the McVegan was first introduced in 2017. Thanks to a seasoned soy burger and egg-free mayonnaise in addition to lettuce, ketchup, mustard, pickles, and tomatoes, local customers can enjoy the authentic taste of a McDonald's burger without all the animal by-products. It's also available with gluten-free bread!
Big Brekkie Burger
Where you can get it: Australia, New Zealand
Why settle for one breakfast when you can have virtually all of them between two buns? Enter the Big Brekkie Burger served at McDonald's locations in Australia and New Zealand. This breakfast burger could easily work as lunch or dinner as well, as it includes bacon, a freshly cracked free range egg, cheese, a crisp hash brown, barbecue sauce, and either a 100% Aussie or New Zealand beef patty.
Maestro Spicy Santiago
Where you can get it: Belgium
The small European nation of Belgium is hardly synonymous with spicy food, but that's exactly what local McDonald's restaurants have on the menu with the Maestro Spicy Santiago. Clearly inspired by Southwestern cuisine, this burger boasts two beef patties, bacon, melted cheddar cheese, nachos, jalapeños, and two sauces: a creamy guacamole mayonnaise and a spicy jalapeño cheese sauce.
Cheddar Cheese Pool
Where you can get it: Brazil
If you're a firm believer that cheese makes any meal better, book a trip to Brazil today to get your hands on some of McDonald's cheddar cheese dipping sauce. Served in a small cup, or "pool," the cheesy sauce is suitable for dipping anything and everything on the menu.
Double Beef Burger
Where you can get it: China
No two foods epitomize Americana quite like the hot dog and the hamburger. Well, McDonald's locations in China offer customers both in a single menu item. The Double Beef Burger starts out with two 100% beef patties before adding salt, pepper, mustard sauce, and two German Thuringian sausages.