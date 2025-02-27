McDonald's Just Made a Huge Breakfast Move—Here's What's Changing

In the category of fast food breakfast, there is one item that is an all-time legend: McDonald's Egg McMuffin. The sandwich, which consists of melted cheese and a fried egg sandwiched between a toasted, buttered English muffin, debuted in 1975 and was an instant hit with diners. 50 years later it's still going strong. This year, in honor of the fast food restaurant's Golden Anniversary, McDonald's is "doubling down" on breakfast by making a huge move. Here are some changes you need to know about.

Get an Egg McMuffin for $1 Via the McDonald's App on Sunday, March 2

McDonald's is declaring Sunday, March 2, Egg McMuffin Day. "We're kicking off the celebration with the classic Egg McMuffin or Sausage McMuffin with Egg breakfast sandwich available," the brand announced. You can get an Egg McMuffin for just $1, exclusively through the McDonald's App on that day.

If You Use McDelivery, You Can Get a BOGO Sausage McMuffin with Egg

They are also offering a "Double Up with McDelivery" deal. From March 3 through March 30, buy one Sausage McMuffin with Egg when making a McDelivery order in the McDonald's App and get one for free.

Bagel Sandwiches Will Be Available Nationwide

McDonald's also expanded Bagel Sandwiches' availability nationwide, for the first time ever. "So, whether you love the classic Bacon, Egg & Cheese or the iconic Steak, Egg & Cheese, McDonald's has you covered, no matter where you are," they say.

And, Krispy Kreme Is Landing in New York McDonald's Stores

Finally, Krispy Kreme doughnuts are now available in New York City. Previously, they had been available in Chicago, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, and Louisville. "By the end of this year, more than half of all McDonald's restaurants in the U.S. will offer the sweet treat, with nationwide availability by the end of 2026," they add.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Breakfast Is a "Cherished Tradition" at McDonald's

"At McDonald's, breakfast isn't just a meal; it's a cherished tradition and cornerstone of our brand," McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger said in a press release. "Every morning when we open our doors, we are a breakfast restaurant. Whether it's my personal favorite, the Egg McMuffin, or our crispy Hash Browns, fluffy hotcakes, or sweet and savory McGriddles, we're all about giving our customers the best start to their day. Our fans know they can always count on us for a one-of-a-kind breakfast experience, anchored in great value and high-quality ingredients."

The Concept of the Egg McMuffin Was Created by a McDonald's Franchisee

According to McDonald's legendy, Herb Peterson, a franchisee in Santa Barbara, California, pitched the first incarnation of the Egg McMuffin to Ray Kroc in 1971 as Eggs Benedict "in the palm of your hand," and the sandwich was born. "When I watched my father introduce this idea to Ray Kroc, we could not have anticipated it would become the foundation for the renowned McDonald's breakfast menu," Peterson's son and McDonald's Owner/Operator David Peterson says. "It's been remarkable to see people embrace this innovation over the last five decades, and now we get to share that heritage with a new generation of breakfast fans."