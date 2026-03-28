5 McDonald’s Orders Chefs Say Are Actually Better Than a Big Mac

Culinary experts share their favorite non-burger orders from McDonald's.

For 85 years, McDonald’s has been the go-to spot for burgers and fries, earning its place as one of the most iconic fast-food chains in the world. But there’s more to the menu than Big Macs and Quarter Pounders. McDonald’s has plenty of non-burger items that are just as crave-worthy, offering surprising flavor, convenience and nostalgia for fans of the Golden Arches. To find out the best options, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to reveal their favorite non-burger orders. Here are the top five.

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit

The Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit is simple and delicious. It’s an easy item to grab on a busy morning and a go-to for Kelly Jaggers, personal chef, cookbook author, recipe developer, food photographer, food stylist, and founder of the recipe blog Evil Shenanigans. “If I am heading out and need a quick breakfast on the go, I always order the Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit,” she says. “The sandwich is filling and flavorful because of the crisp bacon and buttery biscuit.” Chef Kelly shares, “When I order this, I swap the traditional folded egg for the round egg that you find on the Egg McMuffin because it has a better texture and flavor.”

McCafé Iced French Vanilla Coffee

McDonald’s has become a fan favorite for coffee. According to Chef Kelly, it rivals other top coffee chains. “To go with my breakfast sandwich, I will order the McCafé Iced French Vanilla Coffee,” she shares. “This drink is rich and sweet, with a fresh vanilla flavor that I find appealing.” She explains, “It can go toe-to-toe with other iced vanilla coffee drinks at other coffee shops like Dunkin or Starbucks, but it is also convenient! I can count on a tasty coffee drink to pair with my sandwich, and I do not need to make two stops. That is a morning win!”

Hash Browns

McDonald’s hash browns are iconic, addictive, and still reigning supreme after all these years. Plus, an order won’t break the bank. You can buy one and add another one for just $1. It’s an item Chef Andrew Owens, a Michelin-trained private chef in California, is obsessed with. “Those perfect little golden hash browns deliver ultra crispy, crunchy exteriors that’s impossible to resist,” he says. “They’re greasy in the most glorious way.” He adds, “These are fast-food breakfast royalty that never lets you down.”

Chicken McNuggets

McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, and perfectly bite-sized, making them easy and fun to eat. “I go full nostalgia here and get the Chicken McNuggets,” Chef Kelly says. “There is something about the crispy coating and the juicy meat that I find really appealing.” She shares, “The key is to get the right dipping sauce. They offer a lot of options, but I like to customize! I mix Sweet and Sour with Hot Mustard for a sweet, tangy, and slightly spicy mix that makes the nuggets really sing.”

Spicy Deluxe McCrispy

The Spicy Deluxe McCrispy stands out from other sandwiches for its crispy, juicy chicken with a bold, zesty kick. It’s another must-have for Chef Kelly. “The addition of the fresh vegetables makes this sandwich more balanced, and the Spicy Pepper Sauce adds just the right kick,” she says. “The unsung hero of this sandwich is the potato roll that adds a rich, lightly sweet flavor to this very savory sandwich.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e