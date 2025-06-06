McDonald’s Just Launched a Wild New McFlurry Flavor

Recently, there have been so many exciting fast food announcements surrounding summer menu items. From new chicken wraps at Popeyes and McDonald’s to a Horchata drink at Starbucks to new fruity Refreshers at Dunkin’, there is no lack of warm weather food to get excited about this season. We honestly thought McDonald’s had dropped all of their seasonal menu items already, but apparently the fast food chain kept one major surprise under wraps: A new Hershey’s S’Mores McFlurry.

Yes, the summer campfire favorite is being blended into one of your favorite ice cream drinks, complete with Hershey’s milk chocolate, graham crackers, and Marshmallows, all blended together in a delicious ice cream drink.

“Just for the summer, do s’mores in McFlurry form. It’s creamy vanilla soft serve with HERSHEY’S Milk Chocolate, graham crackers and soft marshmallows, here thru 8/11. Plus, it’s the perfect sweet addition to any McDonald’s meal,” McDonald’s writes about the shake, already on the website, adding that there are 460 calories in a regular sized order.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“McDonald’s is bringing the S’mores McFlurry to the US and this one is gonna be amazing!” Snackolator shared in an Instagram post. “The new Hershey’s S’mores McFlurry drops on June 10th and features vanilla soft serve blended with Hershey’s milk chocolate pieces, soft mini marshmallows, and graham crackers. I am so excited that McDonald’s brought one of the fun flavors to the US – a version of this was recently in Canada.”

“Omg thank you mcdonalds,” commented one fan. “Is this for real?!?!?!! Tell me it’s for real!!!!!!!” another exclaimed. “My jaw just dropped to the floor,” added another excited fan.

Others were simply excited that the United States was getting an exciting new flavor, as the latest milkshake dropped applied only to Canada restaurants. “FINALLY A USA ITEM,” wrote one. “SO GLAD THIS ISN’T AN INTERNATIONAL TEASE,” added another.

When is it going to drop? Snackolator reports June 10th as the official launch date. However, according to some people, you can already get one. “​​Some stores are soft selling it starting today guys. Just ask if they have it yet most likely they do👍🏻 meaning it won’t be advertised but they will and can sell it,” one person shared. “omg you’re right I see it on the app already but it says currently unavailable,” another said.