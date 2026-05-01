Fans say these chain restaurants serve standout meatball subs and sandwiches.

A meatball sandwich is one of the most delicious ways you can enjoy the staple Italian meat dish. Sure, it’s great on its own or with pasta and sauce, but there is something about a meatball sub or sandwich that just hits all the right notes. Delicious, fresh-baked bread, melted cheese, marinara sauce, and savory meatballs are all I want on my sandwich, though others enjoy fresh or cooked veggies or condiments. Is your mouth watering yet? Here are 11 chain restaurants fans say have the best meatball sandwiches.

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs’ meatball subs feature a toasted roll, Italian-seasoned meatballs, and melted provolone. Diners love them. “Firehouse subs meatball sub is one of the best I’ve ever had believe it or not,” one Redditor says. “Firehouse is a much higher quality and delicious meatball sub,” than the competition, writes another.

Which Wich

The “Meatball” sandwich at Which Wich is a simple classic featuring meatballs, marinara, and Parmesan cheese. There are also other variations. One diner ordered the “delicious” sandwich with a “thick slab of mozzarella,” writes a Redditor

PrimoHoagies

Primo Hoagies’ Old World Meatball sub is made with meatballs, sharp Provolone cheese, and grated Romano. “I mean if you’re going to get a hoagie better make it a PrimoHoagie,” wrote someone in an Instagram post, who added they are “definitely not mad at it! Great size and flavor.”

Potbelly

Potbelly Sandwich Shop’s oven-toasted sub with tender beef and pork meatballs, rich marinara, and provolone gets a lot of praise. Fans maintain that the sandwich “is magnificent,” one says. There is also a version with cheddar. “The Fireball sub on their Underground menu is awesome. Meatballs, chili, hot peppers, and cheddar,” adds another.

Capriotti’s

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Capriotti’s Classic Meatball Sub comes with delicious meatballs, provolone and romano cheeses, and a delicious marinara sauce. “It’s time to meet our meatballs! Handmade daily from our own recipe and available as a sub or part of a make-your-own meatball bar, they’re just as good as Grandma’s. (Promise.),” the brand once wrote in a Facebook post.

DiBella’s

DiBella’s Italian Meatball sub is filled with delicious, homemade beef and pork meatballs, slow-cooked in marinara sauce, with melted mozzarella and shredded Asiago on a fresh-baked everything roll. “For a chain sub sandwich place, DiBellas is definitely at the top for quality/price ratio. Have never had a disappointing sub from there,” a diner writes. Another confirms they “rule” on Reddit. “Their everything bread is delicious. A large meatball sub is a solid few meals worth and a hefty boi,” they added.

Lee’s Hoagie House

Lee’s Hoagie House is a Philly favorite, with multiple locations around the city and burbs. The Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich, served on a hoagie roll with homemade sauce, provolone, and parmesan cheeses, is a popular hot sandwich that keeps customers coming back. “Lee’s Hoagie House is a great place to stop for a great sandwich. The food is made to order so it is really fresh,” a TripAdvisor diner wrote about the Abington location near my house. “All the food we had was really tasty. There is nothing fancy about this place, it has counter service but well worth the a stop.” Another declares Lee’s Hoagies “the very best hoagies in the world. They use only high grade meats and cheeses (not inferior stuff like most other hoagie houses) and fresh vegetables to make the greatest steaks and hoagies ever!” they added.

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has both real meat and a vegan version of meatballs, served on sub rolls at multiple locations from California as far east as Louisiana. The Meatless Mike is made with the “Best vegan meatballs in America,” according to PETA, with marinara and pepper Jack and “prepared Ike’s way, served hot with dirty sauce, lettuce, and tomato.” Diners maintain it is unbelievable. “I tasted the vegan meatball sandwich and the flavor was amazing. Someone mastered all those spice jars. Wow. Didn’t even know about this until yesterday and I want to tell everyone about it. I’ve been missing out all these years,” one declared. The LUIGI with meatballs, marinara, and stuffed jalapeno poppers is another luxury.

Subway Meatball Marinara Sub

Subway’s Meatball Marinara subs is not the fanciest option, but people still order it on repeat. “I think it is subway’s strongest sandwich, but still tastes like a guilty pleasure (I shouldn’t like this but I do),” writes a Redditor. The biggest complaint is that there aren’t enough meatballs. “If you pick subway and get a 6 inch. make sure you get it double meat. Their meatballs are kinda small and it doesn’t feel thick/juicy enough with just 4 meatballs,” another adds.

Cheba Hut

“The Bomb! (Meatball)” at Cheba Hut is a delicacy. “We take a bunch of tasty meatballs and cook them all day in our Homegrown Marinara. Then we put a few of them on some bread. We add green bell peppers, mushrooms and top it all off with some provolone cheese. We call it the Bomb for a reason! This thing’s delicious!” the brand wrote on Facebook. “That’s my fav. At the mesa store I get it with feta cheese and in albequrque I got it with EXTRA ranch,” a diner commented.

Dave’s Cosmic

Dave’s Cosmic Sub’s Dave’s Best Meatball Ever, with meatballs, provolone and Romano cheeses, herbs, crushed red pepper flakes, marinara sauce, and Dave’s Psychedelic Sauce, is not to be missed. It is “excellent,” one Yelper exclaims. “The meatballs, cheese, toasted bread, and sauce all had a great taste. Price was under 13$ for the 8 inch sandwich and was well worth it.”