5 Best Texas Roadhouse “Country Dinners” at the Popular Steakhouse Chain

A full ranking of Texas Roadhouse country dinners with honest flavor notes.

When it comes to Texas Roadhouse, it might be hard to order something other than the steak, but the other menu items are not something to ignore. They have a wide variety of seafood, sandwiches, chicken dishes, and even country dinners like chicken fried steak. Next time you’re at Texas Roadhouse and feel like trying something new, here are the country dinners ranked from my least favorite to my favorite.

Country Vegetable Plate

Calories depend on side selections

Let’s be clear right off the bat, none of these options are bad. Every meal was delicious, including the Country Vegetable Plate. You get to choose four sides (only one can be a salad), and honestly, the sides here are excellent. I’ve tried them all, and you really can’t go wrong. If you’re strategic, like doubling up on mac and cheese or incorporating the chili, you can create a really satisfying plate.

Grilled Pork Chops

About 730 calories

The Grilled Pork Chops surprised me a bit. At first glance, they looked extremely dull and dry, but they smelled amazing with that “fresh off the grill” scent. The flavor is there, but the texture, although slightly better than expected from the looks of it, leaves a lot to be desired. The peppercorn sauce is intense, way spicier than I anticipated, and I’m not the biggest fan of spice. If you are, the sauce helps with dryness. The pork itself is decent, but it could’ve definitely benefited from being cooked a little less.

Country Fried Sirloin

About 900 calories

The Country Fried Sirloin is hand-battered and served with cream gravy (and brown gravy on the side). On its own, the steak is very crispy, but well done, which isn’t my preference. They don’t ask how you want it cooked, which is a downside. That said, it really needs the gravy, particularly the cream gravy, to pull everything together. The brown gravy is good, but too salty for me when mixed with the chicken fried steak.

Pulled Pork Dinner

About 890 calories

The tender Pulled Pork Dinner was a big improvement from when we tried it in sandwich form. It had been dry then, but this time it was super moist and flavorful. Adding extra barbecue sauce made a huge difference. They give you a generous portion, too! Honestly, you could easily turn this into two, maybe even three sandwiches, if you took it to go. It’s very tasty overall, and when it’s done right, it really hits.

Beef Tips

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

About 710-1,060 calories

The Beef Tips consist of cubed, tender steak topped with sautéed mushrooms, brown gravy, onions, and a dollop of sour cream over mashed potatoes (or rice). From the look of it, I had a good feeling. The steak felt tender when cutting into it and it smelled incredible. After tasting a bite, this is easily my top pick. The beef tips are flavorful and cooked properly, which already puts them ahead. The combination of flavors just works. The gravy adds richness and salt, while the sour cream adds a creamy, tangy taste. The texture, the flavor, the way everything blends well; it’s just the most complete and satisfying dish of the them all in my opinion.