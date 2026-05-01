5 Best Giant Porterhouse Steaks at the Country’s Top Steakhouse Chains

Five favorite steakhouses serving giant porterhouse steaks for two.

What is better than a super huge, juicy, perfectly seasoned, and cooked porterhouse steak? A giant porterhouse steak for two at a top steakhouse. If you are craving a delicious piece of meat that combines a fork-tender filet mignon with a New York strip, don’t compromise. There are a handful of high-end options to feed a pair of steak lovers. Here are 5 favorite steakhouses with the best giant porterhouse steaks for two.

Keens Steakhouse

The Legendary “Aged Prime Porterhouse” is hand-picked, dry-aged in-house, and “cooked to perfection,” an Instagrammer writes. “I’ve had lots of steaks and meat in my life. I’ve been in many steakhouses in the US and other countries. But this one here has the best aged steak I’ve ever had!” one TripAdvisor diner adds who order the Porterhouse for Two. “The presentation was terrific (see the pic) and the meat was so tender, flavorful and juicy…it’s hard to put it in words. It was the best (aged) steak I’ve ever had in a restaurant! Keens is my new number one. A place you shouldn’t miss anytime you’re in NYC. The prices are really fair and the meat is perfect.”

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille is always my choice for a gourmet steak dinner and is widely regarded as the best steakhouse chain in the country. If you are looking for an elegant steak for two, order the 36-oz custom-aged Porterhouse.

Mastros Steakhouse

The 48oz “Double-Cut” Porterhouse, served on 400°F signature plates, is a specialty at Mastro’s Steakhouse, an indulgent and impressive cut that combines two steaks into one. “Quality steak, great overall experience. Porterhouse and Bone-in ribeye was the best I’ve had. Get the Lobster mashed potatoes while you’re here as well,” a Yelper says. “My porterhouse was delicious,” and “cooked perfectly,” another says.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

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The 36oz center-cut Porterhouse, wet-aged and perfectly marbled, is a gourmet cut for two, priced at $129. “Perfectly cooked, always tender, never had a bad cut,” a TripAdvisor diner raves about the steakhouse. Another maintains they serve “Steaks the size of bison.”

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle serves a massive 24-ounce porterhouse with rich marbling, a signature, thick-cut, bone-in offering that customers love. They often offer a 32-ounce porterhouse meal for two, which is hand-sliced tableside.”My porterhouse was delicious.. cooked perfect….” one diner writes in a TripAdvisor review.