McDonald's Chicken Tenders Are Getting Roasted by Customers Right Now

Everyone and their grandfather is getting into the fried chicken game—Taco Bell just dabbled with chicken nuggets that were a runaway hit. Unfortunately, McDonald's foray into the chicken tenders world hasn't worked out quite so well with the launch of the McCrispy Strips, a new menu item the chain describes as "juicy, peppery and waiting for your favorite sauce (or Creamy Chili Dip if you want something else new)." Fast-food fans are not quite as enthusiastic, and have made their opinions clear on social media. Here's what people are saying.

Not-So Crispy Strips

The new McCrispy Strips are already causing waves on social media, with customers sharing their opinions, good and bad. "They are nothing like the old strips. I just had them. They were not crispy at all. The seasoning was good but honestly, they tasted like something I could have just put in the air fryer from the frozen section," one Redditor said.

Chicken Selects Sadness

Customers who were hoping the new Strips would be like the discontinued Chicken Selects were disappointed. "Unfortunately they have the taste and texture of high school chicken strips. If you were hoping for the return of Chicken Selects (like I was) you'll be very disappointed," one customer said.

Creamy Chili Dip Is a Hit

As much as customers may not like the new chicken strips, the creamy Chili Dip that comes with it is a huge hit. "Savory, slightly tangy, sweet with a hint of chili pepper heat and a nutty toasted sesame finish," is how McDonald's describes the sauce. "The chili dip gets an A. The strips get a C-," one Redditor said. "The creamy chili dip is my new favorite sauce! It's over 100 calories though," another commented.

Stiff Competition

Some fans noted that the chain needs to do much better to compete in a market that is now saturated with fried chicken options. "The flavor is lacking on these things. I guess they expect everyone to dunk them in sauce, which I did. But it still wasn't very pleasant," one Redditor said. "There's not much crispy about them. They are bland constructed 'cuts' of chicken cookie-cuttered out and heated in fryer oil. Chick-fil-A, Canes, Zaxby's and Popeye's have absolutely nothing to fear from the McCrispy strips."

No Such Thing As Bad Publicity

The bad reviews might work out in McDonald's favor after all, with some customers saying they want to try the new chicken strips just out of curiosity. "Seen a lot of bad reviews on em. Tbh bad reviews make me wanna try it more than good reviews would just out of curiosity," one said. "It worked to make me see Minecraft in theaters so I say bring on the bad reviews, it won't deter me," another agreed.

It's Not All Negative

While the McCrispy Strips are getting soundly roasted online, there is a small but vocal minority in favor of the new item. "If you like Taco Bell nuggets I think you'll enjoy these. I had them and loved them," one fan commented. "I wholeheartedly agree! I feel like some of us have maybe gotten 'lucky' in our experiences. But I appreciate the experience I had and was happy my food was super hot and fresh and was 10/10," another agreed.