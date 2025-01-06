McDonald's New Value Menu Launches This Week—Here's Everything That's On It

McDonald's has been teasing the new McValue menu for months, and the new offerings are finally launching this week.

The new meal deal platform, one of the chain's biggest initiatives for 2025, will feature plenty of cheap eats, including the super popular $5 Meal Deal and some additional $1 items you can add to your order. It will also have some exclusive regional offers and in-app offers that will change throughout the year. Customers will be able to order from the new menu starting Wednesday, Jan. 7, as the McValue menu launches nationwide.

"When it comes to value, we know there's no one-size-fits-all. We've worked closely with our franchisees to create a new platform that will let our customers define value on their own terms," said Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald's USA. "From deals on their personal go-to order to universal favorites like the $5 Meal Deal, we're excited to give fans more ways to save every time they visit one of our restaurants."

Perhaps the most important part of the value offerings is the chain's already-popular $5 meal deal, which launched in 2024 and proved to be very popular amid rising food prices. It features a 4-piece order of Chicken McNuggets (170 calories), fries (230 calories per small order), a drink, and the customer's choice of either a McChicken (400 calories) sandwich or a McDouble (400 calories). According to the chain, the deal is currently slated to last through the summer.

The second leg of the McValue menu is the new Buy-One-Add-One-For-$1 offer, which lets customers tack on an item of equal or lesser value for only a dollar. The items available on this part of the menu are:

Sausage McMuffin

Sausage Biscuit

Sausage Burrito

Hash Browns

6-pc. Chicken McNuggets

Double Cheeseburger

McChicken

Small Fries

Additionally, get ready for personalized local and in-app deals you'll be able to nab throughout the year. These may include things like free fries, $1 10-Piece Chicken McNuggets, or 2 for $6 Sausage McMuffins With Egg and any size fountain drink for $1.49.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"As local small business owners, my fellow franchisees and I are always listening to what our customers want from their neighborhood McDonald's," said Cory Watson, McDonald's Owner/Operator and National Value Chair for 2025. "No matter the city or the state, they're telling us how important it is for them to find their favorite meals at affordable prices. And we couldn't agree more. That's why we're committed to continuing to serve up great local deals – from special discount pricing on fan-favorite a-la-carte items to unique meal bundles, you can find great prices on iced coffees, soft drinks, cheeseburgers, chicken McNuggets, and more. We have great value for everyone, whether you're a party of one or feeding the whole family."

As far as we can tell, McDonald's is in it to win it when it comes to affordable fast-food, and it'll be an interesting year as other chains launch their own discounts to stay competitive in the value wars.