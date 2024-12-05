McDonald's Snack Wraps Returning in 2025: Here's What We Know

McDonald's fans, rejoice! After years of pleas and viral petitions from customers, the fast-food giant is finally bringing its most beloved discontinued item of all time out of retirement.

McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger confirmed during a Dec. 5 interview with Good Morning America that Snack Wraps will return to menus in 2025. He declined to share an exact return date for "competitive reasons," but this is still the biggest piece of Snack Wrap news that fans have received in years.

"This has a cult following. I get so many emails into my inbox about this product. It will be back in 2025," he said of the discontinued item.

The Snack Wrap was a relatively simple McDonald's menu offering consisting of chicken, lettuce, cheese, and sauce inside a flour tortilla. But customers adored the wraps fiercely because they were convenient, affordable at just around $2, and "tasty."

Despite their popularity, McDonald's discontinued Snack Wraps in the United States in 2016 (though they remain available in Canada). The reason? According to former McDonald's corporate chef and TikToker Mike Haracz (@chefmikeharacz), it was because the wraps were too complex to make and the company knew customers would continue spending money at its restaurants anyway.

But fans never stopped requesting a Snack Wrap relaunch in the years that followed, and McDonald's finally began teasing their return during its annual investors meeting in December 2023. Erlinger revealed at the meeting that they were developing a new "McCrispy" chicken tender that would be featured in a new iteration of the Snack Wrap, but didn't share a timeline for the launch.

His Good Morning America announcement was the first concrete clue customers have gotten since then on when the Snack Wrap will come back, and many are celebrating the news on social media already.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"McDonald's snack wraps are coming back in 2025… A DREAM COME TRUE!!!" one fan wrote in an X post.

"The world is healing," another wrote.

The Snack Wrap isn't the only exciting addition coming to McDonald's menus in 2025. The chain also recently announced plans to launch a new "McValue" menu on Jan. 7. It will include the popular $5 Meal Deal that debuted over the summer, plus a "Buy One, Add One" offer that allows customers to add an extra item for $1 when they purchase certain full-priced menu items.

"When it comes to value, we know there's no one-size-fits-all. We've worked closely with our franchisees to create a new platform that will let our customers define value on their own terms," Erlinger said in the announcement.