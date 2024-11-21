McDonald's New 'McValue' Menu Will Have Plenty Of $1 Options, Reports Say

McDonald's recently unveiled plans to launch a new value menu in 2025, but shared almost no details on what it will include. This week, we finally got some exciting clues on what the new value platform will look like—and it's reportedly packed with $1 options.

Bloomberg and CNBC, both citing anonymous people familiar with the matter, reported on Nov. 20 that the new "McValue" menu will include the popular $5 Meal Deal for the first half of the year. Featuring a 4-piece order of Chicken McNuggets (170 calories), fries (230 calories per small order), a drink, and the customer's choice of either a McChicken (400 calories) sandwich or a McDouble (400 calories), the meal first debuted in June in response to mounting criticism against rising fast-food prices.

It was initially only meant to be available for a few weeks, but the promotion was such a massive hit that the majority of McDonald's operators have opted to extend it into December.

In addition to the extended $5 Meal Deal, the new value platform will reportedly feature a "buy one add one" offer for an upcharge of $1. Per CNBC, Double Cheeseburgers (450 calories), McChickens, six-piece Chicken McNuggets, small fry orders, Sausage McMuffins (400 calories), Sausage Biscuits (460 calories), Sausage Burritos (310 calories), and Hash Browns (140 calories) will all be available to add to an existing order for a buck. Anonymous sources told the publication that McDonald's operators are still voting on next year's value menu, but this plan looks likely to be approved.

The chain had already tipped fans off during an October earnings call that a new value lineup was coming to restaurants next year. But all McDonald's executives revealed at the time was that the value platform would launch in the first quarter of 2025 and that it needed to have a meal deal component, digital offers, and prices low enough to entice customers into restaurants.

McDonald's did not immediately respond to our queries for confirmation and comment on the "McValue" reports. However, in a statement to CNBC, the company hinted that it has something major coming to menus next year.

"We and our franchisees have heard customers loud and clear when it comes to keeping prices as affordable as possible," the statement read. "From the popular $5 Meal Deal, to numerous local and in-app offers on the food they love—we went big on value this summer and fall, bringing fans even more ways to save when they visit McDonald's. And as we look to 2025, we're cooking up something even bigger. We can't wait to share what's in store."