McDonald's Just Launched a New McFlurry Flavor

McDonald's just launched the most delicious new McFlurry flavor—the Birthday Cake McFlurry! Made with "creamy vanilla soft serve" and blended with "frosted cake-flavoured confetti cookie dough pieces and birthday cake flavoured syrup," this delectable new treat comes in both regular and snack size.

The catch? It's only available in Canada. "Yes… I know you're shocked, but McDonald's has given Canada yet another amazing McFlurry flavor as we sit with the two that we always get," says the Snackolator account. "Canada lately has gotten an Apple shake for Minecraft and Cadbury Egg McFlurry just in the last month… just throwing that out there."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

McDonald's fans are already praising the new flavor (those lucky enough to have access, at least). "I had it. definitely a top tier flavour," one person said in the Instagram comments section. "I like the subtle shade to McDonalds for showing obvious favoritism to other countries lol 😂," another commented. Others made jokes about the state of the McFlurry machines in stateside McDonald's. "It is probably because they can't keep the ice cream machines running in the US," one commenter said.

Each regular-sized Birthday Cake McFlurry is 680 calories with 22g of fat, 110g of carbohydrates, 11g of protein, and a whopping 84g of sugar. Happy birthday, indeed.

McDonald's also teamed up with the Toronto Raptors in February to launch the '95 McFlurry. The new flavor was limited to Ontario fans only, and inspired by the classic 1995 Raptors' purple and red colours. "We took inspiration from the Raptors' original colours to create a vibrant flavour that brings back the fun and nostalgia of the 90s", said Jeff Anderson, Culinary Innovation Lead at McDonald's Canada. "The '95 McFlurry is a tribute to the McFlurry and the Raptors' journey."

Which is all well and good but what about us here in the U.S.? There are just two flavors available in American McDonald's: McFlurry with M&M'S Candies, and McFlurry with Oreo Cookies. The company also recently changed the packaging, moving from plastic lids to cardboard four-flap cups and no more square spoons. "They're packaged this way in Canada too. I love this packaging though because I am a fervent plastic hater," one Redditor said.

For those who are wondering why their McFlurrys aren't mixed a lot of the time—one McDonald's worker explains it. "Usually they don't get mixed because we are too busy," the employee says. "Personally, I try to mix them but when our mixer is never up by the time I'm there I have to mix it with a spoon by hand."

The Redditor goes on to explain staffing shortages are sometimes to blame. "Usually, there's supposed to be someone whose job it is to take orders and make drinks/ice cream. Half the time there is no one there, so the person at the window has to make all that and hand out food and drinks and eventually take and pay out orders."