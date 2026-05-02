5 New “Chaotic” Ranch Menu Items at Wendy’s and Chick-fil-A Sending Diners Into a Frenzy

New ranch menu items at chains include shakes, burgers, fries, and tenders.

No, it’s not your imagination: Ranch dressing is everywhere. For decades, Italian was America’s favorite salad dressing. However, in 1992, the creamier, herbier dressing was crowned the most popular salad dressing of all. In 2024, ranch dressing raked in $1.3 billion, becoming the most popular condiment over ketchup. It should come as no surprise that all your favorite chain and fast food brands are jumping on board and continually expanding their ranch offerings, dropping everything from ranch milkshakes to ranch-infused nacho fries. What should adventurous foodies try this season? Here are 5 new chain and fast-food restaurant items that are polarizing diners this May.

The Ranch Shake at Great Wolf Lodge’s Buckets Burgers & Bites

I discovered the most unexpectedly delicious ranch invention during a weekend at Great Wolf Lodge in the Poconos: A Ranch Milkshake. The limited-time menu item, available through May 20, is somewhat of a novelty, offered by the kid-centric waterpark resort. It is both sweet and tangy, blending together vanilla ice cream and Ranch dressing. Here’s where it gets extra: It is garnished with crispy chicken, carrots, celery, whipped cream, and a sweet, salty lime rim. I’m not sure if it is a dessert or an appetizer, but the culinary invention is worth trying just for the flavor explosion alone.

The Jalapeño Ranch Cheeseburger at Wendy’s

I have noticed a lot of jalapeno ranch products this season. Wendy’s is dropping the Jalapeño Ranch Cheeseburger, which pairs Wendy’s “fresh, never-frozen beef” with creamy jalapeño ranch, jalapeño slices, and melted American cheese. The result? A balanced heat-forward flavor with cool, tangy ranch notes.

Loco Tenders at El Pollo Loco

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Today, the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken chain launched Loco Tenders, a limited-time menu item that brings their 50 years of chicken expertise to everyone’s favorite finger food. Available in 2-, 3-, or 4-piece meals, the tenders come in two varieties: a Classic and a Spicy version seasoned with bold Mexican spices — plus a choice of three signature dipping sauces, including their smoky-sweet Pollo Loco Sauce and a Baja Lime ranch.

Jalapeño Ranch Club at Chick-fil-A

The new Jalapeño Ranch Club at Chick-fil-A isn’t just a chicken sandwich with ranch on it, but is served on an actual buttermilk ranch bun! The chain describes it as “herby, fluffy and robust.” There is also a jalapeño ranch sauce with a “kick” of the peppery spice, “buttermilk tang,” and “ranch creaminess,” along with the chicken chain’s trademark juicy breast and caramelized onion-flavored candied bacon.

Zab’s Chicken Ranch Nacho Fries at Taco Bells

Taco Bell just dropped a few new spicy menu items, including Zab’s Chicken Ranch Nacho Fries, a limited-time collaboration with Zab’s Hot Sauce. The dish delivers “sweet heat up front” and “a friendly, gradual burn from Datil Peppers” featured in Zab’s “St. Augustine Style” Sauce. The heat is then balanced with Taco Bell’s signature Spicy Ranch