4 Items McDonald's Just Added to the Menu

It's the season of pumpkins and pastries, at least at McDonald's. Several seasonal items have recently landed on the menu, while a brand new chicken sandwich is being tested in select locations. Last but not least, there's a breakfast item that's making a triumphant return after missing for two years.

Here's what's new at McDonald's right now.

RELATED: 6 Controversial Commercials McDonald's Doesn't Want You to Remember

1 Pumpkin and Creme Pie

In true McDonald's fashion, it's creme pie or bust. And according to Chew Boom, this beloved seasonal flavor just made an appearance (or a re-appearance, rather) on the menu this week.

The pie has been sighted at the chain's locations across the country. It's made with the classic turnover-style crust and features a pumpkin pie filling on one side and a creme filling on the other.

Get your hands on one while supplies last!

Sign up for our newsletter!

2 Cheese Danish

The McCafé bakery lineup has a new breakfast pastry. Starting September 14, participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide will begin serving the Cheese Danish, a flakey pastry filled with sweet cream cheese and topped with a buttery streusel and a light drizzle of vanilla.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

While the item may seem brand new, this isn't the first time McDonald's has had it on the menu. The Danish is actually a remixed, fresh take on a treat that the chain first offered in the 1980s.

3 Chicken Big Mac

McDonald's is taking its iconic Big Mac and turning it into a chicken sandwich. In many ways, the Chicken Big Mac makes so much sense, we're shocked Mickey D's didn't do it sooner!

The new chicken sandwich features two tempura chicken patties, special sauce, American cheese, pickles, shredded lettuce, and a sesame bun—and sounds more exciting than the Crispy Chicken sandwiches that were launched last year.

Here's the kicker, though—the Big Mac is currently being tested and is only available at select locations in Miami, Fla. But there's definitely a good chance this item will soon be available nationwide.

"While not everything we test makes it on our U.S. menus, we'll use this time to gather feedback from both customers and restaurant crew as we consider opportunities to offer more delicious options in the future," McDonald's told The Washington Post.

4 Bagel Sandwiches

McDonald's stopped carrying bagels during the pandemic, and all bagel sandwiches were dropped from the breakfast menu.

But the chain is slowly bringing back the bagel-related items—Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel, and Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Bagel are now available in Ohio, Virginia, and Philadelphia.

Who knows, there may be a nationwide rollout on the horizon.