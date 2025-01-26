McDonald's Pokémon Happy Meal Has Cards That Could Make You Big Money

Pokémon cards are big business—there's a reason grown adults were recently brawling over the coveted items at a Costco in California. And now there is sure to be more drama with news McDonald's is partnering with Pokémon for the launch of new Pokémon Happy Meals. "Pokémon Trainers – get ready to return to the Golden Arches! Starting today, the new Pokémon Happy Meal® arrives in stores nationwide for a limited time, unlocking more ways to experience the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) for customers who order on the McDonald's app," the company said in a press release.

From now through late February 2025, Pokémon fans can pick up four of 15 available Pokémon TCG cards and a sticker activity sheet with every Happy Meal. Customers who use the McDonald's app to purchase a Happy Meal will also get 24 pack hourglasses and 12 wonder hourglasses in Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket.

"There's nothing more exciting than when we can bring campaigns to our fans with partners that we're fans of ourselves," said Guillaume Huin, Senior Marketing Director at McDonald's. "Much like they do for McDonald's, our fans have deep nostalgia and love for the Pokémon brand. We're thrilled to build on those great memories and create a new moment of fun and happiness with the new Pokémon Happy Meal."

Even the Happy Meal boxes are sure to become collectibles, featuring Charizard, Pikachu & Dragonite together, Rayquaza, and Roaring Moon. The booster pack contains the following physical cards:6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Charizard

Pikachu

Miraidon

Jigglypuff

Hatenna

Dragapult

Quagsire

Koraidon

Umbreon

Hydreigon

Roaring Moon

Dragonite

Eevee

Rayquaza

Drampa

Entire crates of booster packs are already being resold online for anything from $600 to $800 USD. Redditors on the PokémonCardCollectors subreddit are already celebrating their wins. "Just picked up 2 happy meals, bought two extra packs separately for like 3 something, pretty cool lol," one commented. "Got the Charizard and Miraidon today!" another happy collector said. While McDonald's is not supposed to sell the card packs individually, one Redditor said it all depends on who is working that day. "I've also been told they can't sell them separately and then today I was able to buy 4 packs separately. As you said it just depends on the person behind the counter. I managed to pull the last 3 I needed!"

McDonald's is still running the Pokémon GO activation where trainers can "visit sponsored PokéStops or Gyms when visiting all McDonald's restaurants in the U.S." during specific weeks from now until the end of March (Jan. 20 – Jan. 26, Feb. 10 – Feb. 16, and March 10 – March 16.). Players can "encounter Pokémon attracted by active Lure Modules and participate in five-star raids at McDonald's Gyms." Fun!