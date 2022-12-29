You probably know about Starbucks' secret menu, which includes tons of candy-flavored Frappuccinos and super-sweet lattes. But did you know there are ways to get special dishes at McDonald's that aren't on the menu, too? It's true! By using some ordering hacks, doing some assembling yourself, and being extra kind to the person behind the counter, you can create the McDonald's secret menu items of your dreams.

Struggling to decide between an apple pie or a McFlurry for dessert? Put them together for an Apple Pie McFlurry. In the mood for both breakfast and lunch? Then get yourself a McBrunch Burger. It's time to combine different menu items for maximum McDonald's deliciousness. Because while Big Macs and McGriddles are great, these McDonald's secret menu items might be even better.

1 Poor Man's Big Mac

What to order: McDouble with no ketchup, add lettuce and Big Mac Sauce

If you love Big Mac sauce but don't want that extra bun in the middle of your burger, you can save a bit of money by tricking out a McDouble instead to create the Poor Man's Big Mac. You'll have to order this one at the counter because you can't add Big Mac sauce to a McDouble through the McDonald's app. We promise it's worth it, though!

2 Ice Cream Sandwich

What to order: McFlurry of your choice and two chocolate chip cookies

You don't have to go to a fancy artisan ice cream shop to get an ice cream sandwich. You can make one at McDonald's by adding a couple of spoonfuls of a McFlurry between two chocolate chip cookies. It will get messy, but it will also be delicious.

3 McBrunch Burger

What to order: Cheeseburger or double cheeseburger, round or folded egg, and a hashbrown

If you can't decide between a breakfast sandwich and a burger, you can always build your own McBrunch Burger. Just order a regular or double burger and add an egg and a hashbrown to it. You might have to assemble it yourself, but it's worth it.

4 Apple Pie McFlurry

What to order: Plain McFlurry and an apple pie

This McDonald's secret menu item requires some effort from employees, so it's probably not the best thing to order if there's a huge line behind you. That said, all you have to do is order an apple pie blended into a plain McFlurry. But if the employee doesn't seem game, you can always mash it in yourself.

5 Orange Creamsicle

What to order: Soft serve and orange Fanta

The secret McDonald's Orange Creamsicle is just a splash of orange Fanta on your vanilla soft serve. But this is another order you'll have to make at the counter because you can't add Fanta onto your ice cream on the McDonald's app either. We have to warn you that when you make this odd request, you might end up getting charged for a drink. But if your McDonald's has a Coca-Cola Freestyle machine, you can always create an Orange Creamsicle by adding the Fanta yourself.

6 McFloat

A McFloat is the same as an Orange Creamsicle with coke instead of the Fanta. Order vanilla soft-serve in a cup with Coca-Cola poured over the top. If your McDonald's has rootbeer then definitely use that instead.

7 Surf & Turf Burger

What to order: Cheeseburger and Filet-O-Fish

Who needs steak and shrimp when you can have a burger patty and a Filet-O-Fish patty on one massive sandwich, thanks to this McDonald's secret menu item?

8 Land, Sea, & Air Burger

What to order: One cheeseburger, one McChicken, one Filet-O-Fish

If you want to take the Surf & Turf Burger to the next level, throw in a McChicken and combine all three patties to make a Frankenstein-style secret McDonald's sandwich. Because you'll have to assemble this one yourself, you can add in another bun (or two) in the middle, Big Mac-style.

9 Big McChicken

What to order: Big Mac and three McChickens

Is the Land, Sea, & Air Burger still not enough protein for you? Try this McDonald's secret menu item instead: the Big McChicken. To create this monstrosity, you'll have to order a Big Mac and three (yes, three) McChickens. When you get your sandwiches, replace the buns with the McChicken patties. It will get messy, but it will definitely help you hit that daily protein goal.

10 Hashbrown McMuffin

What to order: McMuffin sandwich of your choice and a hashbrown

Really, what isn't better with a crunchy McDonald's hashbrown? Just order your favorite McMuffin sandwich and add a hashbrown into it and voila: Hashbrown McMuffin.

A previous version of this article was published in June 2021. It has been updated with new information.