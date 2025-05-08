8 Metabolism-Boosting Breakfast Foods That Prevent Weight Gain 

Is your breakfast keeping you from achieving your weight loss goals? "Most 'breakfast' foods are trash. What you think is a healthy breakfast might be spiking your blood glucose, preventing mineral absorption, zapping your energy, and setting you up for midday energy crashes and fat gain," says Dave Asprey, 4x NY Times Bestselling Author of Heavily Meditated, Health Science and Biotech Entrepreneur and "The Father of Biohacking". He picks apart a typical breakfast: Oatmeal, raspberries, and a glass of coffee with oat milk. "Sounds super healthy, right? Not so much. Oatmeal contains phytic acid, an antinutrient that binds to minerals and prevents your body from absorbing them. Oats also contain lectins, which irritate your gut lining and can lead to leaky gut. Raspberries are incredibly high in oxalates, which form razor-sharp crystals when they bind to calcium in your body. These crystals deposit themselves in your tissues and can cause problems ranging from joint pain to cardiovascular issues." And that coffee? "Most coffee contains mycotoxins, which are known carcinogens. And oat milk not only contains phytic acid and lectins commonly found in oats, but it also contains tons of added sugar, inflammatory seed oils, and artificial vitamins that your body doesn't know how to use." Put down the cereal box and instead reach for these eight foods that promote lean muscle mass and a healthy metabolism, "two things that are crucial for avoiding fat gain."

Grass-Fed Steak

Grass-fed steak is the first breakfast food that can help boost metabolism. "Yes, you can eat steak for breakfast!" Asprey confirms. "Steak is loaded with bioavailable vitamins and minerals as well as protein to keep you feeling satiated throughout the day. Be sure to choose grass-fed, grass-finished steak for the highest quality nutrition."

Pasture-Raised Eggs

Pasture-raised eggs are the second breakfast food he suggests. "Eat the whole egg for the most nutrition. The yolks are full of choline, which supports cognitive function and liver health (a healthy liver is essential for fat loss)," says Asprey.

Smoked Wild Salmon

Smoked wild salmon is another great metabolism-boosting food. "Omega-3s can help improve insulin sensitivity and increase your metabolic rate. Choose one that doesn't contain any added sugars, colors, or artificial additives," says Asprey.

Raw Sheep's Milk Yogurt

Raw sheep's milk yogurt is also on his list. "Raw sheep milk contains CLA, a type of fat that helps your body burn fat. If you can't find it raw, that's ok. Go for the best quality you can find – organic, no sugar added, etc," he says.

Blueberries

Blueberries are another must-eat in the morning. "Loaded with polyphenols, which inhibit fat cell formation," he says.

Avocado

Eat your avocado in the morning. "Avocados contain a lot of soluble fiber, which is the type of fiber that feeds your good gut bacteria. Having a healthy, diverse microbiome is linked to lower body fat mass," says Asprey.

Mold-Free Coffee, Butter, and C8 MCT Oil

Instead of regular coffee, drink mold-free coffee with butter and C8 MCT oil. "The caffeine in coffee speeds up your metabolism while the polyphenols in coffee can help prevent fat cell accumulation," he said, noting that it's essential to choose a coffee free of mycotoxins. "I drink the one from my brand, Danger Coffee. Adding healthy fats like butter to your coffee improves satiety, so you're less likely to overeat later in the day. You can also add C8 MCT oil for extra benefits. MCT oil is a special type of fat that your body turns into ketones. Ketones are anti-inflammatory compounds that reduce inflammation, improve metabolic health, and suppress hunger and cravings."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Clean Grass-Fed Whey Protein

If you rely on protein powder, Asprey recommends clean grass-fed whey protein. "If you're on the go, you can get some extra protein in with whey. Whey protein is very usable by your body to repair tissues and build muscle. It also increases glutathione levels, which are your body's master antioxidant. Just be sure it's grass-fed, tested for toxins, and doesn't contain artificial colors, sweeteners, or fillers," he says.