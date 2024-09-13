People Are Obsessed With 'Mewing' for a Chiseled Jawline—But Does It Work?

In the journey to achieve a more sculpted, defined jawline, a trend called "mewing" has emerged on social media. This method involves maintaining a solid "tongue posture" by positioning your tongue against the roof of your mouth while gently keeping your upper and bottom teeth together and lips closed. TikTokers claim this technique works and can help enhance jawline aesthetics. But what do experts have to say about the trend?

We spoke with dentists who break down everything there is to know about mewing—the pros, cons, and everything in between.

What Is Mewing?

"Mewing is all about proper tongue posture, proper tongue function, and proper body posture and how all of this can then affect orofacial development and forward face growth truly," Dr. Priya Mistry, a top jaw expert, tells us.

This technique is a popular concept that was brought to life by British orthodontist John Mew back in the 1970s. Dr. Mistry says mewing can be incredibly beneficial in orofacial development.

"The theory behind mewing is that by consistently applying pressure to the palate with the tongue, the facial bones and jaw structure may adapt over time, potentially leading to a more chiseled jawline and improved facial symmetry," explains Dr. Vishala Patel, a cosmetic dentist with Edge Dental Designs. "This method is most effective during growth periods, but some adults believe it can still yield results with long-term practice."

The Pros & Cons of Mewing

Pros:

Improved Facial Aesthetics: Proponents of mewing claim it can result in a more chiseled, defined jawline, enhance facial aesthetics, and promote better oral posture, Dr. Patel explains. Enhanced Nasal Breathing: "Maintaining proper tongue posture may also promote nasal breathing, which has various health benefits, including better sleep quality and reduced snoring," Dr. Patel points out.

Cons:

Lack of Evidence: Limited research supports the effectiveness of mewing. "Since the bones in adults are less malleable, significant changes may not occur, leading to disappointment," Dr. Patel explains. Misalignment: Without the guidance of a professional, incorrect tongue posture can wreak havoc on your dental health, potentially leading to misalignment and other issues. "If you're already in pain or if you have TMJ problems, Mewing can be too aggressive and make the pain/problem worse," says Dr. Mistry. Overemphasis: Using mewing alone to improve facial aesthetics might cause you to look past other important factors, such as your overall dental health.

Dr. Patel recalls a personal experience she had with a patient who came to her after several months of mewing.

"While they did notice some minor improvements in their facial posture and muscle tone, the changes were subtle," Dr. Patel says. "We discussed the importance of realistic expectations and combined the practice with other orthodontic treatments to achieve their desired results. This experience underscored the potential benefits of mewing when integrated with professional dental care, but also highlighted the limitations of the practice when used in isolation."