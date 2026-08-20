5 Mexican Restaurant Chains With the Best Carne Asada, According to Chefs

Chefs share their top picks for carne asada at Mexican restaurant chains.

Carne asada is a staple of Mexican-inspired menus, but the dish can vary considerably from one restaurant to the next. For diners craving steak, Mexican restaurant chains offer plenty of ways to enjoy carne asada, from tacos and burritos to bowls and plates. To find the ones serving some of the best versions, Eat This, Not That! turned to Steve Ingber, Executive Chef & Owner, MileHighCook, a private chef and catering service in Denver, Colorado, for his five top picks.

Del Taco

Del Taco offers a broad menu of tacos, burritos, and other Mexican-inspired favorites at locations across the country. Its carne asada appears in several menu items, including street tacos and burritos, giving steak fans multiple ways to order it. “They grill real marinated steak in-store, and the carne asada street tacos taste like a taqueria at a drive-thru price,” says Chef Steve. “The chipotle carne asada burrito is a sleeper hit.”

Chevys Fresh Mex

Chevys Fresh Mex offers a wide range of Mexican-inspired favorites, from enchiladas and tacos to fajitas and grilled specialties. Its Carne Asada & Cheese Enchilada combines two classic menu staples in one entrée, making it an appealing option for steak and enchilada fans. “Chevys Fresh Mex does something a little different with its carne asada by serving the steak alongside a cheese enchilada rather than putting the carne asada inside the enchilada,” says Chef Steve. “It gives you two classic Mexican-inspired dishes in one entrée.” He adds, “The citrus-chile marinade gives the carne asada a more distinctive flavor than a basic grilled-steak dish. It adds another layer to the steak without overwhelming the rest of the plate.”

El Torito

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El Torito has been serving Mexican-inspired food for decades, with locations across California. Its menu includes classic favorites ranging from fajitas and enchiladas to tacos and burritos, with carne asada offering a steak-centered option. According to Chef Steve, “El Torito’s carne asada stands out because the skirt steak is marinated in chile de árbol adobo before it’s grilled.” He explains, “That gives the beef a savory, chile-forward flavor, while the salsa adds a fresh contrast. Served with a cheese enchilada, guacamole, rice, beans and warm tortillas, it feels like a complete carne asada meal rather than just a steak entrée.”

Taco Cabana

Taco Cabana has been serving Mexican-inspired food in Texas and other states for decades, with a menu built around tacos, burritos, fajitas and other favorites. Carne asada is among the chain’s steak options and appears in several menu items. “A Texas institution that marinates and grills all day, then serves it on tortillas made in-house,” says Chef Steve. “That combination is rare at chain scale.”

On the Border

On The Border brings its Tex-Mex menu to locations across the country, with everything from fajitas and tacos to enchiladas and grilled specialties. Its carne asada is one of the chain’s signature steak dishes, served as a full entrée with classic sides.

“The seasoned butter is a nice finishing touch because it adds richness to the grilled steak without making the dish overly complicated,” Chef Steve explains. “Paired with the vegetables and rice, it makes for a satisfying take on carne asada.”