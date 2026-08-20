5 Restaurant Chains With Short Ribs That Fall Apart at the Touch of a Fork, According to Diners

Diners rank the spots serving the most tender beef short ribs.

Short ribs are a massively flavorful cut of beef that are fall-off-the-bone tender when slow cooked to perfection. Whether at a traditional BBQ spot or a fantastic Korean BBQ spot, these ribs are wildly popular with diners who can’t get enough of the savory taste and beautiful texture. If you’re in the mood for short ribs prepped and cooked with care, the following spots won’t let you down: Here are five chains with the most tender short ribs you can get, according to diners who order these ribs on repeat.

Flame Broiler

Korean-American chain Flame Broiler has delicious tender short ribs available as a meal platter or on a rice bowl. “No matter what I order, I always order a side of the Short Ribs! My addiction! And this dude cooks some good ribs! I am appreciative!” one happy diner shared.

Famous Dave’s

Diners at Famous Dave’s love the Beef Short Ribs, slow-smoked over oak for six hours and available from Friday-Sunday every weekend. “Absolutely fantastic food – we had the beef ribs, chicken, and beef brisket platter with cornbread and chips – amazing but bring your appetite – portions are big,” one fan said, adding that the sauces are all well worth trying.

Genwa Korean BBQ

Genwa Korean BBQ serves up absolutely delicious Prime Galbi (marinated black Agus prime short ribs with banchan). “The meats are top quality — tender, well-marinated, and rich in flavor. The galbi is a standout, and the wagyu options are worth the splurge if you’re feeling indulgent,” one diner shared.

Din Tai Fung

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The Steamed Soup with Bone-in Beef Short Ribs at Din Tai Fung is a gorgeously comforting, rich dish diners love. “The beef in the beef noodle soup was delectably gelatinous and tender,” one fan said. “I’ve been here numerous times but I always love the dishes and the machine-like accuracy of their service.”

Roy’s Restaurant

Hawaiian-fusion chain Roy’s Restaurant has outstanding Braised Beef Short Ribs that customers rave about. “The cod was kind of forgettable, but the short rib was the best, most tender short rib I’ve ever had. The Yukon may and broccolini were also delicious,” one fan said.