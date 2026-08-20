5 Restaurant Chains With All-You-Can-Eat Crab Legs Worth the Line, According to Diners

Seafood fans share top buffets serving endless crab legs worth waiting for.

All-you-can-eat crab is a truly special treat for seafood fans who can’t get enough of that tender, sweet crab legs and plenty of sides. This luxury item is not as common as, say, a fish fry, but some spots still offer diners the chance to feast to their heart’s content. If you’re in the mood to fill up on quality seafood at some of the best buffets out there, add the following spots to your list: Here are five chains with the best all-you-can-eat crab legs diners love.

Pacific Seafood Buffet

Diners love the all-you-can-eat snow crab legs at the Pacific Seafood Buffet. “Really really good food. Many options to choose from. I especially enjoyed the clam chowder, and crab legs were a huge hit! We loved it so much we went TWICE while visiting AZ!” one fan said.

UMI Hotpot Sushi & Seafood Buffet

UMI Hotpot Sushi & Seafood Buffet has delicious Snow Crab Legs on the menu. “Huge variety of seafood, sushi, hot pot, and cooked dishes, plus the food stays fresh and constantly replenished,” one diner said. “The crab legs, ramen station, and hot pot were my favorites.”

Supreme Crab Seafood Buffet

Diners at Supreme Crab Seafood Buffet love the flavorful seafood buffet. “Food was delicious and service was awesome,” one fan said. “Even though it’s a serve yourself they cleaned the plates super fast. Shrimp was soft and seasoned. Both with heads and without. Crab legs had a garlic seasoning that was delicious.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant

Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant has delicious all-you-can-eat crab legs for diners to feast on. “Good for all you can eat crab legs! Crab legs are on the smaller size, but very tasty! Food was great!” one fan said.

Crab N’ Spice

Crab N’ Spice diners can enjoy tons of crab and seafood boil. “The seafood was fresh, hot, and perfectly cooked. The seasoning and sauces were honestly the best part — so flavorful, buttery, garlicky, and packed with just the right amount of spice,” one fan said.