5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Fish and Potato Salad, According to Diners

Discover top seafood chains serving crispy fried fish alongside creamy potato salad.

Fried fish and potato salad is a delicious seafood combo, with the crispy fish and creamy potato salad complementing each other perfectly. While potato salad might not be as common as coleslaw and mashed potatoes, some spots have potato salad so good it’s worth the trip alone. If you’re in the mood for perfectly golden-brown fried fish and cold, creamy salad, the following restaurants get it right every time: Here are five chains with the best fried fish and potato salad you can get.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen has delicious Creole potato salad to pair with fried catfish fillets. “Everything about our experience here was fantastic. The service was perfect, the food was not just visually stunning, it was absolutely delicious,” one diner said.

Jim ‘N Nick’s BBQ

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Diners at Jim ‘N Nick’s BBQ can opt for potato salad with Karl’s Fried Catfish Plate (Southern-fried, U.S. farm-raised catfish fillets with tartar sauce). “First time actually trying out this spot since I’ve been in Birmingham,” one diner said. “And I must say the 2 trimmings I got with my order, which was a catfish plate, were good (mac and cheese & potato salad). The catfish was fried hard as I requested and to my satisfaction.”

JJ Fish & Chicken

JJ Fish & Chicken has delicious fried catfish and potato salad on the menu. “I felt like I died and went to fried fish heaven. The best catfish ever and the seasoning is fantastic,” one diner said.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral diners love the fried fish and potato salad on the menu. “The fish, pot roast and fried chicken samples I had, we’re just like momma makes. I highly recommend it,” one fan said.

Wharf Casual Seafood

Wharf Casual Seafood has delicious fried catfish and potato salad on the menu. “Everything was amazing! The loaded green fried tomatoes… oh my. The catfish, shrimp, deviled egg potato salad. The red beans and rice were by far the best I’ve ever had,” one diner said.