7 Ways You Could Get "Big and Chiseled" Like Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan is known for creating some of the decade's best characters. From playing champion boxer Adonis Creed to Marvel villain Killmonger, Jordan brings an undeniable complexity and emotional element that showcase his talent. In addition, he demonstrates his dedication to his roles with the challenging physical aspect and spends months hitting the gym in preparation. The results are indisputable. His ripped abs and toned physique reveal the star's hard work and commitment and if you're wondering how the 36-year-old totally transformed into a fitness powerhouse, we have your answer. Read on to learn seven ways Jordan gets into shape and what experts think about his regime.

1 He Ate A Lot of Lean Protein

In an interview with Insider, Jordan's trainer Corey Calliet, shared how he helped get the actor ready for Creed III. "Your body won't change without the nutrition," Calliet said. Diet and nutrition played a key role in helping Jordan get into shape. He ate turkey and chicken with vegetables two to three times a day. "I believe that when you're trying to look a certain way, the simple diet, the bodybuilding diet, that's the stuff that works," Calliet explained.

What the Expert Says: "When it comes to making nutritious choices, lean meats take center stage. Angela Houlie, MS, RDN, CDN, tells us. "These protein-packed powerhouses offer a range of benefits that make them a healthier option for your meals. So, what exactly makes meat lean, and why should you choose it? Lean meats, such as chicken breast, turkey, lean cuts of beef (per USDA, 100 grams of beef—about 3 1/2 ounces—have less than 10 grams of fat, 4.5 grams or less of saturated fat), fish and seafood, eggs, nuts, and seeds, beans, and legumes, all contain less fat, particularly saturated fat, compared to their higher-fat counterparts." She adds, "This means you can savor their deliciousness while keeping your heart and waistline in check. Lean meats provide essential nutrients, support muscle growth and repair, and help you feel satisfied for longer. I personally recommend to all my patients to include a hearty serving of lean protein with all of their meals and snacks to increase satiety and aid in their health and wellness goals."

2 Eats Healthy Snacks Like Fruit

Jordan's meals consisted of ground turkey and chicken with rice and vegetables, but for snacks, he would have fruit or protein shakes.

What the Expert Says: "Eating a wide variety of fruits can ensure you are getting the nutrients you need to feel your best," Erin Davis, MS, RDN, CDCES, Dietitian/Diabetes Educator tells us. "The vitamins and minerals found in fruit can help boost your immune system and energy levels."

3 He Ate Whole Foods

Jordan's diet was "strict" and repetitive, eliminating processed foods and anything that wasn't natural sugar. Instead, he focused on eating whole foods.

What the Expert Says: "Whole real foods are typically high in several key nutrients," Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, with My Crohns and Colitis Team says. "They do not contain any unhealthy ingredients and support all of our bodily functions. They also can keep our metabolism working well which can allow us to stay healthy and fit."

4 He Had a Cheat Meal Once a Week

Eating clean all the time is a challenge, even for Jordan, so his trainer allowed him to have one cheat meal a week and explained it helped his muscles look fuller and his body less "flat."

What the Expert Says: According to Feder, "Having a restrictive diet almost always causes you to rebound. This is because restrictive diets without allowing yourself to indulge in moderation can lead to burnout. Allowing yourself to indulge in your favorite foods in moderation can help you sustain your lifestyle and prevent burnout as well as rebound."

5 He Did Short Workouts

Since Jordan not only starred in Creed III but directed the movie as well, he was really pressed for time, so Calliet had to squeeze in workouts when he could. "Have you ever heard of eating on the go? Well, we trained on the go," Calliet said. "We had to train in small increments throughout the day because we couldn't get full sessions in." 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

What the Expert Says: "Short workouts are great for staying fit and accomplishing physique goals," personal trainer Kathryn Alexander M.Ed., Clinical Exercise Physiology, UT, tells us. "Besides being convenient for a busy lifestyle, the benefit of short sessions is that they can be hyper-targeted and focused on one goal." She continues, "For example, a quick session could focus on one exercise, such as a squat, which gives your body fantastic muscle-building benefits. Or you could focus on one goal, such as conditioning, and get really great cardiovascular work in." She adds, "Remember exercise it's just a stimulus. We are asking our body to respond in a specific manner. To do this requires doing something different than your usual routine. For instance, if you are on your feet all day at your job, that is great for your general health! It won't bring you further results though, because your body is already accustomed to that level of activity. Adding in a hard interval workout will provide a new stimulus for the body."

6 He Meditates

No matter how busy the filmmaker is, he always makes time to meditate. "Meditation is something that really keeps me even-keeled," he told The Hollywood Reporter very recently. "Meditation allows for that reset so you don't stress yourself out. Stress is serious and can take a physical toll on your body from high blood pressure or causing your hair to fall out, things like that. Meditation has really helped me out a lot."

What the Expert Says: Thomas Roe, an ACE-certified personal trainer for over twenty-five years explains, "Meditation is important because it gets your mind right and it's not just to "meditate" for the sake of it. It must be done with intent and purpose." He reveals, "I always start my morning with a quick 10 min meditation focused on gratitude. Yup, every day. As the day gears up, I take a moment to meditate for focus and clarity. We are constantly bombarded with calls, family, co-workers, etc.. It's overwhelming! Take a moment for yourself, realign, and focus on perspective."

7 He Switched Up His Workouts

To get into shape like Jordan, switching up your workouts is vital. "It keeps your body guessing, and that's when it's changing," Calliet said. "When a body gets used to something, it becomes stagnant and you don't see the changes as fast anymore." To "shock" Jordan's body, he did a variety of workouts like HIIT, cardio, and weightlifting.

What the Expert Says: Roe states, "Not only is it important to switch it up, it's important to 'shock & shape' the body. In addition, it helps or prevents boredom or a routine."