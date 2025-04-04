8 Microwaveable Meals That Don't Taste Like Microwave Meals, Ranked

In this age of air fryers and toaster ovens, microwavable meals get a bit of a bad rap—understandable when you remember just how terrible some of them used to be (pizza rolls that took half an hour to cool down and then still burned your mouth!). These days there are so many great options to throw in the microwave and enjoy without feeling like a stereotypical "sad person living alone" character in every movie ever made. So which ones actually taste like a properly-cooked meal vs a nuked disaster? I analyzed comments and recommendations on several Reddit threads and store ratings, looking first and foremost at deliciousness but also value, quality, and popularity. Here are 8 microwavable meals that taste better than the rest.

Lean Cuisine Bowls

No, this is not a 90s nostalgia thing—Lean Cuisine bowls have come a long way, although some fans are wary of the sodium content. "I'm a huge frozen meal lover! I like the Lean Cuisine bowls they have out now. Just keep an eye on the sodium content because its extremely high in basically all meals😵‍💫 they get ya with the low calorie bit!" one shopper said.

Tasty Bite Indian Meals

The Tasty Bite Indian Meals are a solid choice amongst customers who appreciate rich, authentic flavors. "Love these for work lunch. I often need to squeeze in more protein, and I throw a packet of chicken in. It's great and takes 60 seconds to make," one Redditor said. The brand just launched a new Butter Chickpea & Vegetables meal that's sure to be a hit!

Marie Callender's Beef & Broccoli Bowl

Marie Callender knows what they're doing when it comes to microwavable meals, like the Beef & Broccoli bowls. "One of my favorites. Always has a great tasting sauce and is filling. A little light on the broccoli on this one, however," one Redditor said. "It's around $2.70 where I live for each. During the halfway mark for cooking, I make sure I bury the meat so it doesn't get a weird texture," another recommended.

Simple Truth Frozen Quinoa Mixes

Kroger's Simple Truth brand has some good options for a healthy, tasty microwavable meal. "One of the coolest ones I have found so far are Simple Truths Frozen Quinoa mixes – Southwestern is Delicious!" one Redditor raved.

Sweet Earth Buddha Bowls

The Sweet Earth Buddha Bowls come in at number 4, with shoppers showing appreciation for the healthy ingredients and tasty flavors. "A lot of the more 'plant based' brands tend to be healthier. Examples being Amy's, Sweet Earth, or if you have a Trader Joe's near you they have a lot of options as well," one fan said.

Tattooed Chef Buddha Bowls

The Tattooed Chef Buddha Bowls are a big hit with customers who love the ingredients and bold flavors of these plant-based bowls. "I LOVE frozen microwaveable takes on Buddha bowls. They're typically plant based and consist mainly of ingredients like cauliflower rice, sweet potato, chickpeas, etc. in tahini sauce and are so delicious. The brand's that i like the most is Tattooed Chef," one shared.

Amy's Bean & Cheese Burrito

The Amy's Bean & Cheese Burrito is a simple, tasty option, shoppers say. "Amy's brand is made with very good ingredients," one said. "I had a point in my life where all I brought to work was a frozen Amy's bean and cheese burrito. So simple and yummy," another commented. "Second this…I love Amy's kitchen meals!!" a third said.

Healthy Choice Simply Steamers

Healthy Choice Simply Steamers come in at number one, with fans loving the real ingredients, portion sizes, nutrition, and flavor. "I've tried at least half a dozen of them and they're all under 300 calories, have at least 15 grams of protein (some as high as 28), they're all relatively low in fat, sodium, and sugar, and they boast using no artificial flavors. If you read the ingredients list it sounds like real food, not some mystery ingredients you can't pronounce and a bunch of food additives made in a lab," one Redditor shared.