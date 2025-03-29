7 Unhealthiest Frozen Chicken Nuggets on Grocery Shelves

Whether you want a quick snack or a meal, frozen chicken nuggets are easy to prepare, cheap and have a long shelf life. Plus, they're versatile. You can eat them alone, with a dipping sauce or in a wrap. But just because they're the right blend of crispy, juicy and tasty doesn't mean they're good for you.

A lot of frozen chicken nuggets are made with low-quality meat, are filled with saturated fat and sodium, too many calories and the breading is often made with refined flour which can spike blood sugar. Reading the labels is important so you know exactly what you're eating and can make healthy choices.

"When buying frozen chicken nuggets, look for options made with 100% real chicken, preferably labeled as white meat or chicken breast rather than mechanically separated chicken," says

Bess Berger, RDN is the founder of Nutrition by Bess in NJ, and mom of 4 so she knows the need for convenience foods and fast dinners.

She adds, "The shorter the ingredient list, the better—aim for simple ingredients like chicken, seasoning, and a minimal number of preservatives. The breading should be made with whole grains or at least avoid highly refined flours and artificial additives. Also, check the sodium content—some brands pack in more salt than a fast-food meal."

While reading the nutritional facts, here's a few key things to look for:

Calories: Depending on age range and fitness goals, on average, the guidelines for calorie intake range between 1,600 to 2,000, per Cleveland Clinic. One frozen meal can equal an entire day's worth of calories.

Saturated fat: Saturated fat is something you'll often find in restaurant meals. According to the American Heart Association, if you're following a 2,000-calorie-a-day diet, you should not have more than 13 grams of saturated fat. Too much can lead to serious health issues like high cholesterol and heart disease.

Sodium: Many frozen meals pile on the salt for flavor. While it might be tasty, you're risking your heart. The American Heart Association says too many Americans consume more salt than recommended. The organization suggests having no more than 2,300 milligrams a day, but many people have 3,500mg daily.

Sugar: According to the American Heart Association, women shouldn't have more than 6 teaspoons of sugar a day, which is around 100 calories, and for men, no more than 9 teaspoons or 150 calories per day. And pay attention to the dipping sauces. Many are packed with sugar.

Now that you know what to watch for, here are the seven unhealthiest frozen chicken nuggets on grocery stores according to dietitians ranked from bad to worst.

Banquet Chicken Nuggets

Nutrition : per serving 5 pieces

Calories : 220

Fat : 12g (Saturated fat: 2.5g)

Sodium : 490mg

Carbs : 16g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 12g

Banquet frozen chicken nuggets makes the list of healthiest due to their ingredients, level of sodium and lack of nutrition.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The brand, which is owned by ConAgra Foods, has been around for decades and while Banquet is known for their wide variety of TV dinners, chicken nuggets are in their lineup of frozen meals as well. But they're not healthy and Michelle Rauch MSc RDN Registered Dietitian/Nutritionist for The Actors Fund advises to avoid them.

"After reviewing the ingredients panel, it is important to point out that there are many (in both the chicken and the breading) that contribute to the high sodium content," she says. "In addition to generic salt, there are sodium phosphates, sodium acid pyrophosphate, sodium bicarbonate, and autolyzed yeast extract that all add up,"Rauch explains.

The serving size is just five nuggets and in that small amount, consumers will eat 490mg of sodium which is just over 20% of the recommended daily amount for the general population and over 30% for those with kidney issues or hypertension as recommended by the American Heart Association.

Plus, if you have a side of fries, that number skyrockets, says Rauch.

She also warns not to be fooled by the claim on the label Made with 100% Natural Chicken.

"According to the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), the term natural is ambiguous and does not have a universally accepted definition in the country. Despite their expectation that this means that the product does not contain anything that is 'artificial' or 'synthetic' or that anything has been added that would not normally be expected, this is not strictly enforced and can mean different things with different products."

Rauch adds, "Furthermore, seeing the word natural on a package is often a marketing strategy to attract someone looking for a health product, but it is important to read the nutrition facts label and full ingredients panel to make that determination. The word natural does not equate to healthy, organic, or free from all additives and/or preservatives."

Perdue Space Nuggets

Nutrition : per serving 4 pieces (88g)

Calories : 240 calories

Fat : 15 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 390 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 0 g , Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 10 g

The Perdue Space Nuggets are so popular, they're currently sold out on their website, but that doesn't mean you rush out to buy them when they're back in stock. According to

Violeta Morris, MS, RDN from Columbus, OH, The Concierge Dietitian, @conciergedietitianvioleta, you should steer clear and find a healthier option.

"When I think of chicken nuggets as a dietitian, the first word that doesn't come to mind

is chicken," she says. " Instead, I usually associate them with more fat, less protein, sodium, and carbohydrates."

While the Space Nuggets are popular with kids, their health is at risk if consumed too often.

Morris explains that "chicken itself is naturally high in protein, but these nuggets pack 16 grams of carbohydrates due to the wheat flour, yellow corn flour, brown sugar, dextrose, and sugar used in the breading. If you're looking for a quick and convenient meal, I urge you to choose a store-cooked rotisserie chicken instead. It offers more protein, less fat, and fewer processed ingredients, making it a healthier and more nutritious option."

Perdue® No Antibiotics Ever Panko Breaded Chicken Dino Nuggets

Nutrition : 4 pieces (88g)

Calories : 240

Fat : 15 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 390 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 0 g , Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 10 g

Another hit with kids is the PERDUE® No Antibiotics Ever Panko Breaded Chicken Dino Nuggets, but don't get caught up in the fact that the nuggets are shaped like dinosaurs and don't contain antibiotics. They're not healthy.

Morris points out that Perdue's Space Nuggets and Chicken Dino Nuggets share the exact same ingredients, showing how important it is to check the nutrition label and ingredient list, regardless of the product's appearance.

"For instance, Perdue No Antibiotics Ever Panko Breaded Chicken Dino Nuggets provide 240 calories, 390 mg of sodium, 16 grams of carbohydrates, and 10 grams of protein per 4-piece serving."

Morris says, "While these nuggets provide 10 grams of protein, they also contain a relatively high amount of sodium and carbohydrates for a small serving, making it important to be mindful of the nutritional content."

Great Value Southern Style Chicken Bites

Nutrition : per serving 4 oz

Calories : 270

Fat : 9g (Saturated fat: 1.5g)

Sodium : 780mg

Carbs : 19g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 3g)

Protein : 15g

The Great Value's Southern Style Chicken Bites might be a good deal for your wallet, but your health will pay the price.

Rauch says, "One serving is listed as 4oz which can range between 5 or 6 bites depending on individual size (which isn't always uniform). Being that it is heavily breaded, it has a higher carbohydrate and calorie count than some other brands. You may find these 'bites' to be more breading than chicken."

She adds, "Even 15g of protein is not significant enough to redeem this product. One serving contains 780mg of sodium which is ~30% of the recommended daily value of sodium. If you decide to 'dip' your bites in condiments such as ketchup or ranch dressing, the amount of sodium you will be eating will increase."

Pilgrim's Chicken Pot Pie Loaded Nuggets

Nutrition : 3 pieces (90 grams)

Calories : 220

Fat : 13g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 830mg

Carbs : 16g (Fiber: <1g , Sugar: 1g)

Protein : 10g

The Pilgrim's Chicken Pot Pie Loaded Nuggets aren't your typical nuggets. They're filled with corn, peas and carrots that are coated in a flaky pie crust and Michelle Routhenstein, MS RD CDCES CDN, Preventive Cardiology Dietitian and Heart Health Expert at EntirelyNourished.com suggests skipping them.

"Three bite-sized chicken pot pie-loaded nuggets contain 830mg of sodium, which can raise the risk of high blood pressure and may also contribute to calcium loss through the kidneys, potentially affecting heart, bone and kidney health," she says.

Pilgrims Hot and Spicy Chicken Breast Nuggets

Nutrition : 4 pieces (90 grams)

Calories : 220

Fat : 14g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 560mg

Carbs : 13g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 1g)

Protein : 10g

The Pilgrims Hot and Spicy Chicken Breast Nuggets has the alluring appeal to those who love a bit of a kick, but they'll definitely wreak havoc on your health if consumed often.

"These nuggets are intended for adults due to their spiciness, however, to reach 30 grams of protein for this meal, you would need to eat 12 pieces," says Routhenstein. "Twelve pieces would increase the saturated fat to 10.5 grams and the sodium content to 1120mg for the meal, potentially leading to excessive intake of unhealthy fats and excess sodium for optimal cardiometabolic health."

Tyson Any'tizers® Homestyle Chicken Fries

Nutrition : per serving 7 pieces (90g)

Calories : 280 calories

Fat : 19 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 660 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 1 g , Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 12 g

The No. 1 unhealthiest frozen chicken nuggets on our list is the Tyson Any'tizers® Homestyle Chicken Fries.

According to Morris, "These delicious-looking chicken fries may seem like a tasty alternative to traditional chicken nuggets, but they should be your last choice. In 7 pieces, they contain 280 calories, 19 grams of fat, 660 mg of sodium, 16 grams of carbohydrates, and 12 grams of protein."

She adds, "However, there are other Tyson products that offer a healthier nutritional profile, containing half the total fat, 33% less sodium, and 25% fewer carbohydrates. Additionally, these "chicken fries" are fried in vegetable oil, which adds unnecessary fat and calories. For a healthier alternative, opt for air-fried chicken nuggets or baked options, which are lower in fat and often contain fewer additives."