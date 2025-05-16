5 Morning Drinks to Melt Body Fat on an Empty Stomach

Do you want to lose weight fast? Josiah Tsg is an athlete and influencer whose nutrition plan has helped thousands of people get in shape. In a new social media post, he reveals a few of his go-to morning drinks that melt body fat on an empty stomach. "These morning drinks help to boost your metabolism and ensure faster weight loss results," he says. "It's very important to take them upon waking up before breakfast."

Chia Seed Water

The first drink, chia seed water, "aids digestion for better results in your weight loss journey," he says.

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon of chai seeds, a cup of warm water

Directions: "Pour into chia seeds into a cup of warm water, allow for some minutes to soak, then drink.

Lemon and Cayenne Water

The next drink is a lemon water with cayenne pepper. "This powerful combo detoxifies and aids in digestion, and helps to boost metabolism, ensuring you lose weight," he says.

Ingredients: Lemon slices, cayenne pepper in warm water

Ginger Shots

The third drink is a ginger shot, aka "Fat burner," he says. "Reduces bloating, aids digestion and speeds up metabolism for faster weight loss results."

Ingredients: 1 big ginger, a thumb-sized turmeric, 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper, 1/medium-sizedze lemon juice, & 1 tablespoon of honey

Directions: "Blend your ginger, turmeric, black pepper, & lemon juice- pour into your cup, add your honey, stir, and keep in the fridge overnight. Drink upon waking up in the morning."

Apple Cider Vinegar Shots

Next up, apple cider vinegar and warm water. "Also known for its fat-burning properties, it controls blood sugar levels; thereby helping to reduce cravings, which prevents overeating and weight gain," he says.

Ingredients: 2 tablespoons of AcV, and a cup of warm water

Directions: "Pour 2 tablespoon of AcV into your cup of warm water, stir and drink," he says.

Green Tea and Lemon Slices

Next, he recommends green tea with lemon slices. "The combination of both helps with to stimulate fat burning, digestion and detoxification; which helps you see better results in your weightloss journey," he says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ingredients: 1 teabag of pure green tea, lemon slices and a cup of hot water

Directions: "Pour your hot water into your cup, add your green tea and lemon slices allow to cool down and drink warm," he says.