8 Morning Moves Women Over 40 Should Do To Burn Belly Fat Fast

Belly fat can be a real drag—especially as you age. During perimenopause and menopause, hormonal shifts like decreased estrogen and progesterone make it easier to store fat around the midsection. That’s where morning movement comes into play. It kickstarts your metabolism and prepares your body to burn fat throughout the day. We spoke with Renee Simms, CPT, owner/founder at Alida 126 Personal Fitness, who shares the #1 belly fat workout women over 40 should be doing every morning.

“Getting the body moving in the morning effectively ‘turns the furnace on,’ helping to burn more fat throughout the day,” Renee explains. “Hormonal changes during perimenopause and menopause can also increase levels of stress hormones like cortisol. At the same time, our ability to manage those stress hormones tends to decrease. That’s why it becomes important, as we hit 40 and beyond, to adjust our workouts to support—not stress—our bodies.”

While spot reduction is a myth, the midsection is typically the largest fat storage area—and one of the most crucial areas to keep in check, as excess belly fat can cause major health complications down the road.

The most productive morning workout routines to focus on feature a blend of mobility and strength work, performed at a pace that elevates your heart rate without burning you out.

Below, Renee outlines a circuit where you’ll move from one exercise to the other, resting as needed. After performing all eight exercises, rest and repeat the circuit for two to three rounds total.

Walkout Plank

“This is a full-body ‘wake-up’ move,” Renee says. “It’s especially helpful for engaging the deep abdominal muscles first thing in the morning.”

Stand tall with your feet hip-distance apart. Hinge at your hips, slightly bent your knees, and walk your hands forward to assume a high plank. Hold your high plank for a moment before walking your hands band and standing tall.

Step-In Burpee (No Jump)

“This version of the burpee is easier on the joints but still opens up the hips and starts to engage the glutes. It elevates the heart rate without adding high-impact stress,” Renee points out.

Stand tall. Place your hands on the ground, and step your feet back into a high plank. Step your feet back in, one at a time, to stand tall. For an extra movement, reach overhead.

Glute Bridges

“Glutes are a key part of your core,” Renee tells us. “Strong glutes work with the inner abdominal muscles to stabilize the body. This move is great for maintaining posture, pelvic stability, and lower back health.”

Lie flat on your back with bent knees, feet on the ground, and arms by your sides. Press through your heels to lift your hips toward the sky. Squeeze your buttocks at the top. Use control to lower.

Pushup With Rotation

“This targets the chest, shoulders, core, and obliques,” says Renee. “The rotation opens the upper body, which can feel stiff in the morning—especially if you spend a lot of time sitting or sleeping on your side.”

Begin in a high plank. If necessary, modify by lowering to your knees. Bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the floor. Rise back up. Rotate your body to one side, raising the same-side arm toward the sky. Return to the center and complete the same movement on your other side.

Alternating Lunges (Hands Behind Head or Weighted)

“Lunges train balance, lower body strength, and coordination,” Renee points out. “The hands-behind-head variation also encourages chest opening and better alignment.”

Step one foot forward and lower into a lunge. Press back up to standing. Switch legs. Perform the exercise with your hands behind your head to activate your upper body and enhance posture, or include weights for added resistance.

Dumbbell Squat To Press With Overhead Tricep Extension

“This is a powerhouse move—engaging the legs, glutes, shoulders, arms, and core in one motion,” Renee explains. “It builds total-body strength and helps improve coordination and joint stability.”

Stand tall, holding a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height. Bend your knees and hips to lower into a squat. Drive through your feet to stand, pressing the dumbbells overhead. Once overhead, bend both elbows to perform a tricep extension. Lower the weights to shoulder height.

Bent-Over Reverse Fly

“This strengthens the upper back and rear shoulder muscles, which are often underused—especially for women who sit at desks or drive for long periods,” Renee points out. “It helps improve posture and balances out tight chest muscles.”

Stand tall with a dumbbell in each hand. Hinge forward at the hips, maintaining a straight back. Extend and slightly bend your arms, lifting them out to the sides. Use control to lower.

Wall Sit

“Wall sits are low-impact but highly effective for building lower body strength and endurance,” Renee says.