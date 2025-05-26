5 Standing Exercises That Flatten Belly Fat Without a Single Crunch

Tired of the same old floor workouts? We totally get it, which is why we chatted with a fitness expert to learn the five best exercises to melt belly fat without ever lying down. Standing core moves force your body to gain stability through your legs, back, and hips. “That means you’re recruiting more muscle fibers (and torching more calories) every rep,” says Colin Morrow, ACE CPT, NASM CES, TRX, senior fitness manager and training specialist at The Edge Fitness Clubs.

When you twist, lean, or lift from a standing position, you fire up your glutes, abs, obliques, quads, hamstrings, and lats. The more muscles you’re working, the greater the metabolic boost, which means speedier fat burning around your waistline.

Let’s dive into Colin’s five top-recommended standing exercises to melt belly fat. Aim to complete three to four rounds of each move, 12 to 15 reps per side (when applicable). Keep rest periods brief—30 to 45 seconds—to ensure your heart rate stays up and the calories continue to burn.

Overhead Woodchoppers

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-distance apart. Hold a dumbbell or med ball with both hands. Extend your arms overhead, above your right shoulder. Activate your abs as you twist or “chop” the weight diagonally across your body, bringing it toward your left hip. Reverse the motion. Repeat on the other side.

Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift With Twist

Hold a dumbbell in one hand. Balance on the leg on the same side. Press your hips back and lift the opposite leg straight behind you as you lower the dumbbell toward the ground. Activate your glutes as you reverse the motion and return to standing.

Standing Pallof Press

Anchor a resistance band at chest level. Assume a perpendicular position to the band with your feet planted shoulder-width apart. Hold the band in both hands and step away from the anchor point until there’s tension. Pull the band toward your chest, making sure your elbows are bent. Activate your core and press the band ahead of you until your arms are extended. Hold the position for a moment. Use control to return to the start position.

High-Knee Oblique Crunch

Stand tall with your feet planted hip-distance apart. Place your hands at the back of your head. Lift your left knee to your chest while bringing your right elbow to meet it. Activate your abs as you crunch down. Return to the standing position and repeat the exercise with your right knee and left elbow. Continue to alternate.

