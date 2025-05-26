 Skip to content

5 Standing Exercises That Flatten Belly Fat Without a Single Crunch

No crunches needed—these standing exercises target belly fat and sculpt your core fast.
May 26, 2025

Tired of the same old floor workouts? We totally get it, which is why we chatted with a fitness expert to learn the five best exercises to melt belly fat without ever lying down. Standing core moves force your body to gain stability through your legs, back, and hips. “That means you’re recruiting more muscle fibers (and torching more calories) every rep,” says Colin Morrow, ACE CPT, NASM CES, TRX, senior fitness manager and training specialist at The Edge Fitness Clubs.

When you twist, lean, or lift from a standing position, you fire up your glutes, abs, obliques, quads, hamstrings, and lats. The more muscles you’re working, the greater the metabolic boost, which means speedier fat burning around your waistline.

Let’s dive into Colin’s five top-recommended standing exercises to melt belly fat. Aim to complete three to four rounds of each move, 12 to 15 reps per side (when applicable). Keep rest periods brief—30 to 45 seconds—to ensure your heart rate stays up and the calories continue to burn.

Overhead Woodchoppers

woman holding medicine ball, getting ready to perform a wood chopper
Shutterstock
  1. Stand tall with your feet shoulder-distance apart.
  2. Hold a dumbbell or med ball with both hands.
  3. Extend your arms overhead, above your right shoulder.
  4. Activate your abs as you twist or “chop” the weight diagonally across your body, bringing it toward your left hip.
  5. Reverse the motion.
  6. Repeat on the other side.

Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift With Twist

woman performing single leg romanian deadlift as part of glute workout
Shutterstock
  1. Hold a dumbbell in one hand.
  2. Balance on the leg on the same side.
  3. Press your hips back and lift the opposite leg straight behind you as you lower the dumbbell toward the ground.
  4. Activate your glutes as you reverse the motion and return to standing.

Standing Pallof Press

Athletic woman using resistance band while strengthening her arms during outdoor workout. Copy space.
Shutterstock
  1. Anchor a resistance band at chest level.
  2. Assume a perpendicular position to the band with your feet planted shoulder-width apart.
  3. Hold the band in both hands and step away from the anchor point until there’s tension.
  4. Pull the band toward your chest, making sure your elbows are bent.
  5. Activate your core and press the band ahead of you until your arms are extended.
  6. Hold the position for a moment.
  7. Use control to return to the start position.

High-Knee Oblique Crunch

Senior woman exercise with standing oblique crunch or side crunch, she watch training online in tablet during workout, standing oblique crunch
Shutterstock
  1. Stand tall with your feet planted hip-distance apart.
  2. Place your hands at the back of your head.
  3. Lift your left knee to your chest while bringing your right elbow to meet it.
  4. Activate your abs as you crunch down.
  5. Return to the standing position and repeat the exercise with your right knee and left elbow.
  6. Continue to alternate.

Suitcase Carry

man doing close-up suitcase carry standing ab exercises on track
Shutterstock
  1. Stand tall, holding a heavy kettlebell or dumbbell in one hand at your side.
  2. Begin to walk forward in a straight line, making sure the weight stays close to your body.
  3. Maintain a strong core so you don’t lean to the side the weight is being held.
  4. Switch sides.
