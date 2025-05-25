5 Classic Ab Exercises That Shrink Your Belly Fast After 40

If you’re aiming for a toned, sculpted core well into your 40s—and beyond—there are a few underrated, old-school ab exercises you shouldn’t skip. Training your core isn’t just about carving an impressive six-pack; it’s associated with improved posture, balance, workout performance, and how easily you perform daily tasks. That’s why we spoke with a fitness expert who reveals five essential ab exercises you should still do—especially after 40.

The following exercises are classic for a reason—they stand the test of time.

“Classic ab exercises still hold up, even as fitness trends evolve because they are simple and effective,” confirms Nicole Wood, master trainer at YogaSix. “Typically no equipment is necessary, so you can do the exercises anytime and anywhere. These exercises can also be modified from beginner to advanced with different variations to support any fitness level.”

Old-school exercises tend to emphasize mobility, strength, and longevity—all of which are crucial to prioritize as you age. These classic ab moves embody natural movement patterns like lifting, bending, and pushing, which you use in daily life. Let’s dive in.

Planks

“Planks engage the entire core, including the deep stabilizing muscles that protect the spine,” Nicole tells us. “Planks also improve shoulder stability and posture, which become more important as we age.”

Begin in a forearm plank with your elbows under your shoulders. Keep your body straight from your head to your heels. Engage your core. Hold the plank, completing 3 sets of 20 to 60-second holds.

If Your Body Can Handle These 6 Tests, You’re Aging Like a Pro

Dead Bug

“This exercise is great for building deep core strength and improving coordination,” Nicole says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lie flat on your back with your arms extended toward the sky and knees bend to 90 degrees. Engage your core as you lower your right arm and left leg until both hover above the floor. Make sure your back maintains contact with the ground. Return to the start position. Repeat on the other side. Complete 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps per side.

People Swear by the ‘3-2-8’ Workout to Burn Belly Fat Fast

Bird Dog

“This targets the deep core muscles while also helping with balance and coordination,” Nicole points out.

Assume all fours, lining your knees under your hips and hands below your shoulders. Lengthen your left arm forward and right leg back, keeping them parallel to the floor. Hold the pose for a moment, then return to all fours. Repeat on the other side. Complete 3 sets of 12-15 reps per side.

5 Cardio Moves Trainers Swear By for Burning Belly Fat Fast

Russian Twists

“Russian twists focus on the obliques, which support rotational movement and overall core stability,” Nicole explains. “They also help improve flexibility and posture.”

Sit on the ground with bent knees and flat feet. Lean back just a bit so your torso and thighs create a “V” shape. Hold a dumbbell or medicine ball in front of your chest. Twist your torso to the left and right, bringing the weight beside your hip. Complete 3 sets of 15 to 20 reps per side.

5 Standing Ab Exercises That Sculpt a Flat Stomach Fast

Reverse Crunches

“Reverse crunches target the lower abs, an area that often becomes weaker with age,” Nicole says.

Lie flat on your back with your feet on the ground and knees bent. Bring your hands to your sides, or place them under your hips for support. Bring your knees to your chest and lift your hips off the ground, all while activating your abs. Use control to lower. Complete 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.