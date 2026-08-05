4 Morning Exercises That Flatten Muffin Top Faster Than Gym Workouts After 60

This quick morning circuit torches and builds serious core strength.

There’s a stubborn myth out there that too many people believe, which is that if you do enough crunches and side bends after 60, your muffin top will melt away. While this idea certainly sounds appealing, it’s one of the most common misconceptions in fitness. Research shows that spot-reduction, the notion that your body can burn fat from one specific area by strengthening the muscle underneath it, simply isn’t how your body loses fat.

So what’s a better approach to flattening a muffin top? Full-body workouts that torch more total calories combined with core exercises that tone and tighten the muscles underneath. This approach will help lower your overall body fat percentage to reveal a slimmer midsection. The best part? You don’t need a gym membership or expensive equipment to get the job done.

To learn more, we chatted with James Bickerstaff, CPT, a personal trainer at OriGym, who designed a four-move morning circuit that blends light cardio, full-body strength work, and rotational core training into one quick session.

“Combining cardio with strength and core work is far more effective for a flatter midsection than endless crunches,” says Bickerstaff. “It raises your heart rate and builds muscle at the same time, which is what actually changes your body composition over time.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s physical activity guidelines for older adults, combining aerobic movement with muscle-strengthening activity produces better overall results than either one alone, which is exactly what this circuit is built to do.

Keep reading for Bickerstaff’s top four morning exercises that will flatten muffin top and shrink your waistline faster than gym workouts after 60. Then, when you’re finished, be sure to check out The 7-Day Standing Balance Challenge That Restores Stability After 60.

Marching High Knees

This morning circuit begins with marching high knees, which are fantastic for burning fat. “This is a deceptively effective exercise because it combines light cardio with core engagement,” explains Bickerstaff. “Lifting your knees forces your ab muscles to stabilize your body while raising your heart rate, making it a great way to start the day and increase overall calorie expenditure.”

How to do it:

Stand tall with your feet spaced about hip-width apart. Lift one knee toward your chest, then lower it and repeat with the opposite leg. Swing your arms naturally. Keep your core flexed during the entire exercise. Increase your speed as your fitness improves. Aim for two to three sets of 30 to 45-second marches. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Sit-to-Stand Squats

Next up are the classic sit-to-stand squats. This compound move targets your glutes, which are the largest muscle group in your body. “Squats recruit your glutes and quads, which means they burn more energy than isolated abdominal exercises,” says Bickerstaff. “They also strengthen the muscles needed for everyday activities, like getting up from chairs.”

How to do it:

Sit on the edge of a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor. Lean slightly forward, engage your core, and stand by driving through your heels. Lower yourself back to the chair slowly and with control. Complete two to three sets of 10 to 15 reps. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Standing Cross-Body Knee Drives

This dynamic exercise brings rotational core work into the mix. “Standing cross-body knee drives challenge your entire core, particularly the obliques that run along the sides of your waist,” explains Bickerstaff. “While they won’t burn fat from this area specifically, strengthening these muscles can contribute to a firmer midsection as overall body fat decreases.”

How to do it:

Stand with your feet spaced shoulder-width apart and your hands behind your head. Lift one knee toward the opposite elbow while rotating gently through your torso. Return to the starting position. Repeat on the other side. Keep the rhythm slow and controlled. Perform two to three sets of 12 to 15 reps per side. Rest for 60 to 90 seconds between sets.

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Step-ups

Step-ups combine strength, balance, and cardio into one ultra-effective exercise for torching unwanted body fat. “Because step-ups engage several large muscle groups simultaneously, they’re excellent for increasing daily energy expenditure while preserving muscle mass,” Bickerstaff says.

How to do it: