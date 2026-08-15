5 Morning Leg Exercises That Restore Balance Faster Than Lunges After 65

It’s essential to have a dedicated leg day in your routine.

As you age, leg exercises become increasingly important to improve balance and stability. Things like the natural loss of lean muscle, slower reaction time, and inner ear and vision changes can all have a negative impact on your balance. In addition, certain prescription medications can cause instability. All of this—and more—is why you should focus on balance training and have a dedicated leg day in your workout regimen.

“Balance is typically thought of as static when, in fact, it is more about stability,” explains Dr. Melanie Wintle, a chiropractor and corrective exercise specialist (ISSA), who has over 25 years of clinical experience in exercise rehab, injury rehab, and functional strength training. “Stability is your ability to stay upright and catch yourself if something shifts unexpectedly, such as walking on an uneven surface, icy conditions, or maneuvering around obstacles or stairs. [The below] activities require joint stability and power, because power is what lets you react quickly and catch a misstep before it turns into a fall.”

To help you out, we chatted with Dr. Wintle to learn an easy, convenient routine you can perform right at home. Below are five morning leg exercises that can help restore balance faster than lunges after 65.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Lunges—especially forward lunges—are very difficult for people who are new to exercise, particularly those with balance or mobility issues. They require a deep knee bend, significant amount of ankle range of motion, and enough strength and power to push back out of the position. This would not be an exercise I would recommend for balance training,” Dr. Wintle stresses.

Instead, she recommends five morning moves to prioritize.

Single-Arm Farmer’s Carry

“When someone holds a dumbbell or other heavy object in one hand while walking, it puts the body off center. This is useful because it is a functional movement similar to carrying groceries or a suitcase,” Dr. Wintle tells us. “The fact of holding a weight in one hand challenges the core, initiating anti-rotation and anti-lateral-flexion of the trunk. Core strength and stability are key to keeping you upright and this builds dynamic balance versus static balance.”

Begin by standing tall, holding a heavy dumbbell in one hand at your side. Start walking forward, keeping your torso still and maintaining a tall posture. Walk for the prescribed distance. Repeat on the other side.

Marching in Place to Single-Leg Squats

“This move simulates dynamic functional movement you would see in climbing stairs, stepping onto a bus, etc.,” Dr. Wintle shares.

Begin standing tall beside a counter for support. Slowly lift one knee to hip level; then, lower. Alternate marching your knees up, keeping your ribs stacked and arms extended. Once you feel stable with your marching, progress toward single-leg squats. Balance on one foot and extend the other ahead of you. Reach your arms forward for balance. Press your hips back and bend the standing leg to lower into a squat. Drive through your standing heel to rise back up. Repeat on the other side.

Glute Bridge

“Glute strength is also an important factor in core strength and overall stability. The glutes are powerful posterior chain muscles that provide stability to the pelvic girdle and hips during walking and standing balance. They are also the muscles that support braking movement and balance with walking downhill or catching yourself from a misstep,” Dr. Wintle tells us.

Begin by lying flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart, arms at your sides with palms pressing into the mat. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for 3 to 5 seconds. Lower your hips back to the start position.

Standing Calf Raises

“Strength and stability in the feet and ankles plays a huge role in balance, since the foot and ankle joints are the first to react to any shift in centre of gravity. They are key players in proprioceptive awareness due to their contact with the floor. A fun way to add a challenge is to have the person do this while doing small arm circles or eyes closed to further create dynamic stability and spatial awareness,” Dr. Wintle points out.

Begin by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart. Engage your core. Rise onto your toes slowly, lifting for 1 second. Lower back down for 3+ seconds.

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Standing Leg Raises

“These target the glutes and hip stabilizers directly, which are essential for staying steady when your weight shifts onto one leg, like during walking,” Dr. Wintle says.