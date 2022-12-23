There's no time to celebrate like the holidays, and for some of us, the best way to celebrate is a fancy meal out on Christmas Eve or Christmas. Restaurants around the U.S. are gearing up to roll out some of their most expensive, over-the-top experiences to celebrate the big day.

We've compiled a list of the most luxurious, indulgent, and decadent holiday dinners at prices varying from expensive to eye-watering, with menus to match. From multiple-course truffle tasting menus to a spinning restaurant on the Vegas strip, we've found the most over-the-top ways to celebrate the holidays this season. Get ready for the fanciest dishes, flashiest desserts, and budget-breaking wine pairings you've ever seen.

1 Il Gradino in New York City

At this over-the-top $ 3,000-a-person dinner, taking place on Christmas Eve, diners will feast on a five-course white truffle tasting menu. Starting with a White Truffle Martini (vodka, vermouth white truffle oil, white truffle shavings) the meal includes decadent dishes like a house-butchered Rack of Veal Chop and Sea Salt Roasted and White Truffe Branzino, and includes iconic Italian wine pairings. The high price tag does include tax and gratuity at least!

2 Soogil in New York City

Enjoy a luxurious tasting menu on Christmas Eve and Christmas day at this East Village Korean-French gem. The six-course menu, priced at $175 highlights traditional French holiday ingredients like foie gras and black truffles, and includes Foie Gras Mousse, Tuna Tartare with Osetra Caviar, King Crab Salad, Hokkaido Scallop and Honeynut Squash Soup, Black Cod, and Beef Wellington. Guests can add more foie gras and an uni bowl, for an additional cost.

3 The Bazaar by José Andrés in Las Vegas, NV

For a restaurant that offers an entire suckling pig for over $600, the $150 Christmas tasting menu— featuring seafood stew with lobster, lamb, pork loin, and buttery potato puree—almost seems like a bargain.

4 Ramsay's Kitchen in Boston, MA

You won't get shouted at while dining at Gordon Ramsay's Boston restaurant, that's his gift to you this Christmas! You'll actually be treated to a feast on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, when the restaurant will be offering a hearty three-course prix-fixe of traditional holiday dishes including Wild Mushroom Soup or Shrimp Cocktail, Prime Rib Roast, and Apple Crumble Cheesecake—all available for $125 per person, with $65 wine pairing.

5 Soko in Santa Monica, CA

Craving something different? On Christmas Eve and Day snag a coveted reservation at Fairmont Miramar's intimate sushi bar, Soko, where Chef Masa Shimakawa delivers a special seven-course Omakase menu for $200, with $60 sake pairings and a selection of amuse bouche is available for booking, as well as a limited a la carte menu.

6 Top of the World in Las Vegas, NV

Spinning 360 degrees on top of the Strat Resort, the Top of the World is already an insanely cool experience. The iconic restaurant will offer decadent à la carte dishes to celebrate the holidays through Christmas Day. Selections include carrot, parsnip and ginger soup, crafted with whipped brie cheese and apricot preserves, priced at $18; red wine and rosemary-braised brisket with natural pan sauce and white bean cassoulet, priced at $70; and the "Deck the Halls," a festive dessert made with white chocolate mousse, mango compote, vanilla cream and vanilla sponge cake, priced at $16.

7 Mare Oyster Bar in Boston, MA

With a menu focused on a locally-sourced oyster program, fresh and innovative crudo dishes and fresh, sustainable seafood dishes, celebrate the season Christmas and Christmas Eve with Mare's skyline views and cozy firepit. Caviar service is available at $219, along with market-price seafood towers and the restaurant's regular menu, packed with lobster and other indulgent seafood dishes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

8 Lincoln Ristorante in NYC, NY

Celebrate Christmas Eve in the city that never sleeps at this spot near Lincoln Center, offering a three-course tasting menu for $155. Opulent dishes include Carne Crudo, (featuring dry-aged beef tartar, 40-month Parmigiano, egg, and caper dressing) and risotto featuring Maine lobster. Decadent desserts of cheesecake and hazelnut tarts finish the meal.

9 Il Mulino in New York, Miami, Long Island and Atlantic City

This celeb favorite Italian restaurant will offer a Christmas Day menu (served by tuxedoed staff, naturally) at all of their locations, including Dover Sole deboned at the table, or an in-shell or out-of-shell Lobster Arrabiata with a creamy garlic sauce. For a classic holiday meal, try the Beef Wellington. Entrees are priced from $40 to $125 on the restaurant's regular menu.

10 The Venetian Chop House at Caribe Royale in Orlando

Spending the holidays at Disney and want to indulge in a fine dining meal?

On Christmas Day, The Venetian Chop House will offer a chef-curated Christmas dinner for guests. The five-course menu, priced at $120 for adults, plus $60 for wine pairing, will include an amuse-bouche, an oyster brie and champagne soup, seasonal salad, a choice of slow-roasted prime rib or beef or cornish game hen, and dessert

11 Blue Rock in Washington, Virginia

Celebrate the season with style at a multicourse, wine-paired dining experience showcasing seasonal dishes by Chef Bin Lu in an intimate formal dining room near the fireplace with breathtaking views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. For $250 per person, guests will dine on sashimi, fried chicken, and lamb rib eye.

12 Buddakan in NYC, NY

The festive-at-any-season modern-Asian restaurant is offering a holiday Duck Feast menu from Thursday, December 22nd through Sunday, December 25th. The Duck Feast is priced at $150, and includes Peking Duck Salad, Duck & Foie Gras Spring Roll, Duck Wonton Soup, Peking Duck for Two, and Duck Confit Fried Rice.