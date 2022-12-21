11 Easy Christmas Breakfast Recipes Your Whole Family Will Love

Christmas is a time of celebration. It's a special time spent with your loved ones surrounded by plenty of holiday foods that bring everyone together. This holiday is also about traditions, whether that means old family traditions passed down or new ones you make on your own. When I think about my own family's Christmas traditions, my mind always goes back to the breakfast casseroles my mom used to make on Christmas morning. She'd wake up, prepare the ingredients, and then pop everything in the oven. Then, we would start to open gifts as the house filled with delicious smells signaling the tasty dish to come. My mom's Christmas breakfast recipes were the perfect way to get our day going.

However, I know some households get so caught up in the fanfare of preparing their home for the holidays or thinking ahead to Christmas dinner that breakfast can sometimes become an afterthought. But holiday or no holiday, breakfast still remains the most important meal of the day—after all, you'll need that energy to rip through your presents!

So for those in need of some Christmas morning breakfast inspiration, we've gathered some cozy recipe ideas just for you, featuring yummy winter flavors to suit the occasion. Best of all, these low-maintenance breakfasts are so easy to prep and pop in the oven, you can whip them up them morning of or prepare them Christmas Eve to heat the next morning. Whatever the case, you'll be fueled for all the holly jolly festivities on Christmas day after starting your morning off right.

1 Keto Breakfast Casserole

One of the easiest things you can do for yourself on Christmas morning is prepare a casserole, and let it bake in the oven while you begin to open gifts. This casserole is keto-friendly, and can either be made on Christmas morning or prepared ahead of time and frozen.

Get our recipe for Breakfast Casserole.

2 Snickerdoodle Protein Muffins

These snickerdoodle muffins are not only sweet and delicious, but come with a nice dose of protein, too. You can even make them ahead of time to save you energy on Christmas morning. These go great with coffee or mimosas and are sure to please the whole family while everyone opens gifts.

Get our recipe for Snickerdoodle Muffins.

3 Sausage & Mushroom Frittata

Frittatas are a great food for a crowd, especially when you know you may not have much time or energy to devote to the kitchen on Christmas morning. You can make this frittata the night before and warm up in the oven the next day. If you're an early bird, you can also wake up before everyone else and prepare it in a flash as your family begins to rise.

Get our recipe for Sausage & Mushroom Frittata.

4 Vanilla-bourbon French Toast

There's something especially cozy about the flavor combination of vanilla and bourbon, especially around the holidays. Wake up and treat yourself to the gift of this sweet, sticky, comforting French toast.

Get our recipe for Vanilla-bourbon French Toast.

5 Artichoke Feta Quiche

Quiche is a great breakfast to make if you need to prepare something ahead of time. This particular quiche recipe is vegetarian, so it can work for those in your family who are plant-based, and those who aren't!

Get our recipe for Artichoke Feta Quiche.

6 Best-ever Banana Bread

Sometimes all you want on Christmas morning to go along with your gift-opening is a cup of coffee and a slice of banana bread. This recipe is classic and easy to make, which will fit into your relaxing, effortless morning. You can also make ahead of time and warm up on the morning of Christmas.

Get our recipe for Banana Bread.

7 French Toast Stuffed With Strawberries

Christmas morning is all about indulging and relaxing alongside your loved ones. This healthier French toast recipe is perfect for the occasion, and it has less sugar than many other French toast recipes.

Get our recipe for Stuffed French Toast.

8 Oatmeal Pancakes With Cinnamon Apples

These oatmeal pancakes are easy to make and contain more protein and fiber than other pancake options. The warm cinnamon apple topping is also great for a cozy winter morning.

Get our recipe for Oatmeal Pancakes With Cinnamon Apples.

9 Fiber-filled Breakfast Burritos

Some people like to have Christmas breakfast prepared and ready-to-go before the actual day. If you fall into this category, you may enjoy these fiber-filled breakfast burritos. They're not only tasty and healthy, but they're easy to prepare ahead of time, freeze, and warm up the next day for the whole family.

Get our recipe for Breakfast Burritos.

10 Christmas Breakfast Casserole

This other breakfast casserole is the definition of decadent—and it's easy to make, too! It features meat, cheese, and bread, which are some of the coziest ingredients that will stick to your ribs this winter. Prepare this ahead of time and pop it in the oven when you're ready.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get the recipe from Lil' Luna.

11 Baked Cream Cheese French Toast Casserole

If you'd rather have a sweet casserole than a savory one, this cream cheese French toast casserole recipe will do the trick. It may require a bit more prep time, but the end result is absolutely worth it.

Get the recipe from Sally's Baking Recipes.