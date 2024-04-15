A Fast-Growing Pizza Chain Is Expanding to a New State For the First Time

Mountain Mike's Pizza is a name that may not ring many bells for diners who live outside the select regions where it currently operates, but that could soon change thanks to newly announced plans to bring the brand to a new state.

The family-style pizza chain, which is mostly concentrated in the western United States, just announced that it will expand into Wisconsin for the first time. The company has inked a pair of three-restaurant development deals with new franchisees and brothers Jasmeet and Ranbir Shergill, who plan to build the first Milwaukee and Green Bay-area Mountain Mike's locations. Customers should expect to see the first of these planned locations open for business in Green Bay by the end of 2024.

Mountain Mike's new expansion deal comes at a time when the brand is working furiously to grow its footprint. It notably opened 15 locations across the United States in 2023—including in several new markets such as Colorado and Los Angeles County—and added more than 60 restaurants to its pipeline for future growth, according to a March release.

"Following the tremendous success we experienced last year, which included significant expansion in new and existing states, these Wisconsin agreements strengthen our industry standing as a national pizza powerhouse that's well-positioned for even more growth," Chris Britt and Ed St. Geme, principal owners of Mountain Mike's Pizza, said in a statement. "Anyone who perceives Mountain Mike's Pizza as a regional player can no longer accept that as reality, especially as we continue to be embraced by entrepreneurs hungry for what we deliver – a winning combination of brand excellence, impressive unit economics, unmatched cuisine and a best-in-class franchise system underpinned by tireless support for our franchisees."

The chain plans to open more than 30 restaurants in 2024 and is on pace to surpass the 300-unit milestone by the middle of this year. Additionally, Mountain Mike's expects to reach a whopping 400 locations by the end of 2026, which would represent an impressive 120% increase in its footprint since 2017, the March release said.

Mountain Mike's currently boasts nearly 300 locations that are spread throughout California, Arizona, Texas, Utah, Oregon, Idaho, and Nevada. It's currently working to expand its presence in Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon, Utah, Nevada, Idaho, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin, among other places.

Mountain Mike's isn't the only major pizza chain that plans to expand at a rapid clip in the years ahead. Slice House by Tony Gemignani, a San Francisco-based fast-casual chain that serves pizzas and other Italian fare, recently signed a new franchise agreement to open 11 new locations in Tennessee. These openings, slated to kick off in 2025, will allow Slice House to enter the southern state for the first time.

Meanwhile, Papa Johns has set a goal to open a whopping 1,150 to 1,400 new locations by the end of 2025. The chain also recently announced plans to open 50 additional restaurants in partnership with one of its existing franchisees by 2028.