You're not alone if you're looking to get fit and build muscle. According to the Health & Fitness Association, 96 percent of U.S. adults said they want to prioritize health and fitness in 2025, with half of them citing increasing muscle size and strength as their top goal. However, if you're new to strength training or have reached a plateau where you're no longer progressing, you might be making one of the most common mistakes people face when trying to bulk up. That's why we chatted with certified personal trainers who share their expert wisdom on the biggest mistakes people make when trying to build muscle and provide actionable steps on how to correct them.

Most people struggle with building muscle because they overlook crucial aspects of muscle growth that occur outside the gym, like nutrition, rest, and recovery. And with all the conflicting information online, it's easier than ever to fall victim to quick-fix "solutions" that promise more than they deliver.

So instead of jumping from one exercise to another or consuming copious amounts of protein in a desperate attempt to make gains, you should focus on building a solid fitness foundation that supports muscle building in the long term.

Read on to uncover the four most common muscle-building mistakes and how to fix them once and for all. And when you're done, check out the 4 Best Bodyweight Exercises for Muscle Growth Ranked by a Top Trainer.

Not Eating Enough (Or Eating the Wrong Things)

You can't expect to build muscle if your body isn't getting the right nutrients or the right amount of food to fuel the process. In addition to strength training, research shows your body also requires enough calories and protein to support muscle growth.

"The most common mistakes include not eating enough calories or protein… People also tend to overcomplicate their routines instead of sticking to basic, effective compound lifts," says Nicole Davis, CPT, a certified personal trainer at Garage Gym Reviews.

If you're not eating in a caloric surplus, your body won't have enough energy to build muscle. However, not all calories are created equal. Be sure to eat nutrient-dense, whole foods like lean proteins (beans, lentils, tofu, and fish), healthy fats (avocado, nuts, olive oil), and complex carbohydrates (whole grains, fruits, and vegetables).

Getting enough protein is non-negotiable for those looking to build muscle mass. Most adults need 0.8 to 1.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily, but studies suggest that athletes or those building muscle may need 1.6 to 2.2 grams per kilogram.

Additionally, eating consistently throughout the day and getting will help keep your metabolism fired up so that your body puts those calories and grams of protein to use. A 2018 meta-analysis found that a consistent intake of 25 to 30 grams of protein spread evenly throughout the day across three to four meals is the best way to build muscle and burn fat.

Skipping Progressive Overload

If you're lifting the same weight every session and not challenging your muscles more over time, you're missing out on a crucial factor of muscle growth: progressive overload. Without it, your muscles won't be challenged enough to stimulate muscle growth. In other words, you need to keep pushing your body with more weight, reps, and intensity to keep progressing and breaking through plateaus.

Stephen Sheehan, CPT, a certified personal trainer at BarBend, tells ETNT, "A lot of people underestimate the importance of consistency and progression. They either jump from program to program or push themselves too hard, too fast."

To implement progressive overload, gradually increase the weight, reps, or sets you do. Try to add a little more weight each week, or increase your reps by one or two. Aim to progressively challenge your muscles so they continue to grow. Compound lifts like squats, deadlifts, bench presses, and shoulder presses should be the cornerstone of your routine as these exercises engage multiple muscle groups to help optimize gains.

How To Build Muscle: Your Ultimate Guide to Getting Shredded

Not Prioritizing Rest and Recovery

It's a common misconception that muscle growth happens in the gym. While it's true that you stimulate muscle growth through exercise, research indicates that actual growth and repair happen during recovery. Failing to prioritize rest and recovery, whether it's through poor sleep, not taking enough rest days, or being overly stressed, can negatively impact your gains.

"Recovery is necessary when it comes to muscle growth," Davis explains. "Muscles grow and repair while you are resting, not while you're training. Poor sleep, inadequate rest days, and high stress can all increase cortisol levels and interfere with muscle recovery."

Be sure to incorporate rest days into your fitness routine and get at least seven to nine hours of quality sleep each night. According to a 2020 study, sleep is essential for muscle repair and recovery, and insufficient sleep can hinder your muscle-building goals.

Timing Protein Intake Wrong

We all know protein is essential for building muscle, but when you consume your protein can be just as important as how much you're consuming. If you're not timing your protein intake, you could miss out on optimizing your body's muscle-building potential.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Make sure you're eating protein consistently throughout the day. Studies recommend having 20 to 30 grams of protein within 30 to 60 minutes after your workout during a time frame known as your "anabolic window." However, more recent research has shown that spacing out your protein intake to every three or four hours throughout the day will help support muscle protein synthesis and support muscle recovery and growth.

"Protein timing helps, but it's not the be-all and end-all," Sheehan says. "Having some protein post-workout can be beneficial because it gives your muscles what they need to repair and grow."

YUltimately, you don't need to stress about timing your protein down to the minute. When it comes to building muscle, the most important thing is that you're getting enough protein and calories throughout the day. Just try to include a serving of protein after your workouts to help support muscle recovery and growth.

Wrapping It Up

Building muscle is a marathon, not a sprint. Achieving lasting results requires consistency, discipline, and focus. If you avoid these common mistakes by making sure you're eating enough calories, following the principles of progressive overload, allowing for adequate rest and recovery, and timing your protein intake throughout the day, you will avoid the four biggest and most common mistakes people make when trying to build muscle. Ultimately, muscle building isn't about doing more—it's about doing what works for you. Keep it simple, stay consistent, and trust the process.