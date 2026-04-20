5 Best Orders at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, According to Chefs

Chefs share must-have menu items at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.

When you’re craving barbecue, there’s no shortage of options, but for a standout meal, chefs love Dickey’s Barbecue Pit for its reliable, smoky Texas-style classics and wide range of slow-smoked meats and sides. From tender brisket to tasty sides, the chain has built a reputation for serving consistent, crowd-pleasing plates. While the entire menu is cravable, here are the top five choices culinary pros love.

BBQ Ribs

For meatlovers, there’s nothing better than a rack of flavorful ribs, and Dickey’s delivers, according to Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks.

“They’re slow-smoked over hickory wood, which gives the ribs a rich smoky flavor and a noticeable bark from the dry rub,” he says. “A blend of spices with black pepper brings out the pork’s natural flavor without overpowering it.” Chef Corrie adds, “These Texas-style ribs are known for their consistency and value, making them a straightforward, no-fuss barbecue option.”

Brisket Chili

Brisket Chili is usually a seasonal or limited-time offer at Dickey’s, and it’s a favorite for Rena Awada, Owner, Head Chef, Food Blogger and Content Creator at Healthy Fitness Meals.

“They never fail with anything barbecue, and their brisket chili shows,” she says. “The Texas-style BBQ and flavor they always get right. Always. It’s smoky, deep, but not overpowering. I find that the meat is not as chunky as the others, so it melts into the sauce and into your mouth.”

BBQ Chicken

The BBQ chicken at Dickey’s impresses chefs thanks to its slow-smoking process, which keeps the meat tender and juicy while still picking up a mild smoky flavor from the pit.

“They keep things pretty traditional and that usually works in their favor,” says Dozus, home chef, recipe developer & food blogger. “The chicken has a nice smoky taste, and the portions feel like real barbecue rather than fast food.”

Pulled Pork

The pulled pork at Dickey’s is slow-smoked and typically very tender, with a mild smoky flavor that works well with their range of barbecue sauces. It’s also versatile, since it can be eaten on its own, in sandwiches, or as part of a plate with classic Southern-style sides.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“You get that slow hickory bite, with shreds that pull soft but stay meaty,” says Brian Gunterman, butcher, pitmaster, CEO and Founder of DDR BBQ Supply. “The feel suggests that it was not in a hurry.”

Green Beans with Bacon

Great barbecue isn’t just about the meat; it’s also about the sides, and Melanie Portman, chef and recipe developer at Droolrecipes.com, highly recommends the green beans with bacon.

“The combination works because both components are built around the same flavor profile — smoke, salt, and time,” she says.