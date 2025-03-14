Nara Smith's Erewhon Smoothie Just Dropped—Is It Worth $23?

Nara Smith is a viral TikTok influencer infamous for making delicious, elaborate made-from-scratch meals while wearing couture clothing, and has millions of followers justifiably obsessed with her every move. Nara just teamed up with upscale grocery store Erewhon (who else?) and Lifeway Foods for the launch of the Wellness from Scratch smoothie by Nara Smith, and it's already getting a ton of buzz. I personally love the Lifeway Foods Kefir and MALK Organic Almond Milk (which are key ingredients in Nara's creation) and the rest of the ingredients are pretty impressive, too.

"We're thrilled to partner with the premier LA supermarket chain, Erewhon, and social media sensation, Nara Smith, on this gut-friendly smoothie collaboration," said Lifeway President and CEO Julie Smolyansky. "Nara's passion for crafting recipes from scratch aligns perfectly with Lifeway's commitment to creativity and incorporation of high-quality bioavailable nutrients into our everyday nutrition. We're excited for Erewhon's customers to experience the synergy of Lifeway Organic Plain Whole Milk Grassfed Kefir with all the nutrient-rich ingredients that were handpicked to create this delicious better-for-you beverage."

Here's what people are saying about this new $23.00 oh-so-trendy collaboration.

What's In the Smoothie?

According to Erewhon, Nara's smoothie is fortified with organic grass-fed Kefir for probiotics, Vanilla Collagen for skin, bone, & joint health, and Camu Camu for your dose of Vitamin C. It is blended with organic tropical produce, bright lemon, and a touch of mint. So far, so good. The exact list of ingredients is as follows: Organic Pineapple, Organic Mango, Organic Orange Juice, Lifeway GrassFed Organic Plain Kefir, MALK Organic Almond Milk, Organic Banana, Copina Co. Citrus Blossom Sea Moss Refresher Drink, Nature Nate's Organic Honey, Grass-fed Vanilla Collagen, Organic Coconut Cream, Organic Lemon Juice, Organic Turmeric Juice, Camu Camu, Organic Mint.

Months In the Making

Nara posted about her smoothie on TikTok, saying she spent the past few months developing "the most perfect" smoothie. "I remember you trying Hailey Bieber's drink, NOW YOUR NAME IS ON THE BOARD! that's how you make moves 💪 Go Nara! 🌟" one excited fan commented. Other non-US commenters mourned the fact they couldn't try the smoothie for themselves.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Proceeds Go To Charity

The smoothie is available through March, and proceeds will go to support Save the Children, an organization that provides access to food, shelter, medical care, clean water and education for children around the world. That should take some of the sting out of the $23 price tag.

Big Hit

Nara's smoothie is a big hit with fans, who love the tart flavor and perfect consistency of the drink. Others praise the high levels of vitamin C and how refreshing the drink is, even on a cold day (as it is for most of the country right now). This would have been an amazing summer launch, so maybe Erewhon will keep it available for longer.

Worth the Hype?

So, is the Wellness from Scratch smoothie worth the hype? Honestly, yes. The list of ingredients alone make it a super-healthy option for anyone who wants a more nutritious smoothie, and the fact that it tastes good is a bonus. Obviously $23 is a lot for one drink but this is Erewhon, home of the $19 strawberry (not plural!). Of course their smoothies are expensive. Everything in the store is expensive.